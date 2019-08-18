The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us and click on “Your Government,” then click “Agendas & Minutes.”
Donate school supplies at ‘Stuff the Bus’ events
The Rockingham County Education Foundation has announced “Stuff the Bus” events will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, at the following Walmart Supercenters: 1624 N.C. 14, Reidsville; 304 E. Arbor Lane, Eden; and 6711 N.C. 135, Mayodan.
Shoppers are encouraged to drop off school supplies.
Suggested items include: Pencils, erasers, paper, scissors, glue sticks, crayons, color markers, permanent markers, dry erase markers, colored pencils, blue/black pens, highlighters, staplers and staples, two-pocket folders, rubber bands, composition notebooks, three-ring binders, notebook paper, construction paper, dividers, index cards, sticky notes, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes.
For information, call 336-552-0761.
Library group sets dates for October book sale
The Western Rockingham Friends of the Library organization is planning a book sale to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2-3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
The sale will take place at the Madison Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.
A preview sale for Friends members will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Nonmembers may pay $10 for admission.
Residents are encouraged to donate gently used books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, games and puzzles at the Madison/Mayodan and Stoneville libraries.
For information, call 336-548-6553.
Black Family Day set for Sept. 14 in Reidsville
The 23rd Anniversary Celebration of Black Family Day will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Market Square, 303 S. Scales St. in Reidsville.
The event is open to the public and sponsored by the Rebuilding the Block Initiative, Friends of Black Family Day, local businesses and citizens.
The day includes gospel music, praise dance, African dance troupes, rhythm and blues music, hip-hop, spoken word artists, spiritual and civic leaders. Vendors and entrepreneurs from all over the region bring arts, crafts and other products. A variety of menus are on hand in the food village. The Family Fun Village will feature a mobile arcade, bounce houses, face painting and more.
For information, call 336-347-8817 or visit www.facebook.com/blackfamilyday.