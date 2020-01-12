The Rockingham County Center for Economic Development will offer the inaugural Envision Rockingham County Youth Career Expo on April 2 at the Rockingham Community College campus in Wentworth.

Seventh-grade students will explore diverse, traditional and non-traditional career opportunities in Rockingham County through hands-on activities.

The event is modeled after the SOVA Career Choice Expo in Chatham, Va.

Vendors will need to set up for the entire day — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information, contact Betsy Brame at 336-342-8138 or bbrame@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments