The Rockingham County Center for Economic Development will offer the inaugural Envision Rockingham County Youth Career Expo on April 2 at the Rockingham Community College campus in Wentworth.
Seventh-grade students will explore diverse, traditional and non-traditional career opportunities in Rockingham County through hands-on activities.
The event is modeled after the SOVA Career Choice Expo in Chatham, Va.
Vendors will need to set up for the entire day — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information, contact Betsy Brame at 336-342-8138 or bbrame@co.rockingham.nc.us.
