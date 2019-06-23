Troy McCarty of Summerfield received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn., on May 11.
McCarty received his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Wake Forest University and a Master of Science in medical sciences from the University of South Florida.
He will continue his medical training as a resident in emergency medicine at Naval Hospital in San Diego. Prior to graduation, McCarty received the Dean’s Award, presented annually to a member of the graduating class who displays a strong commitment to academic excellence, embodies empathy and compassion toward others, exemplifies personal integrity and professionalism and has earned the respect and trust of classmates and faculty.
He was commissioned as a Lieutenant into the U.S. Navy as part of the Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship Program and is a member of the Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity. He is the son of Troy and Angel McCarty and is a Rockingham County High School graduate. He and his wife Kirsten have three children — Everett James, Dawson Amelia and Case Fitzgerald.
Annual Dan River boat event set for Aug. 3
The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department will hold the annual Dan River Boat Race on Aug. 3.
At this event, people of all ages from all over North Carolina and Virginia gather to compete in their canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboats.
The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lindsey Bridge access site in Madison and will travel approximately 2.5 miles to the finish line at 704 Bridge access also in Madison. Age categories include those 16 and younger, 17-39, 40-59 and 60 and older. Boat rentals are available by calling the recreation center or on-site on a first come, first serve basis. Life jackets are also required for everyone participating. A shuttle will be provided for participants.
Trophies will be awarded to winners in each category. The awards ceremony will be held at the 704 Access Site located on Water Street in Madison.
Early registration is $25 per person, $5 for an additional entry (maximum two entries). Registration on site is $30. All participants will receive a Dan River Boat Race T-shirt.
On-site registration is from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Lindsey Bridge Access site in Madison.
For information, call 336-548-9572 or visit www.m-mrec.org/danriverboatrace.
County recognized for communication efforts
Rockingham County Government was among 28 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the 12th North Carolina City & County Communicators’ Excellence in Communications Awards.
Public Information Officer Mable Scott, received on behalf of Rockingham County Government, an Excellence in Communications Award (second place), for a branded vehicle or Rolling Billboard, within the Marketing Tools/Best Use of Promotional Items category. The branded Impala, promoting the county, was painted by Graphic Solutions on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.
School district names new administrators
Rockingham County Schools has named new administrators at schools across the district for the 2019-20 school year.
The Rockingham County School Board of Education officially approved the following appointments at a board of education meeting on June 10: Curriculum and instruction coordinator, Richie Weaver, current principal at Monroeton Elementary; principal, Dillard Academy, Christy Bailey, current curriculum and instruction coordinator; principal, Monroeton Elementary, Trina McCoy, current principal at Dillard Academy; assistant principal, Huntsville Elementary, Joan Tatum, current assistant principal at Rockingham County High; assistant principal, Rockingham County High, Laura Carter, current assistant principal at Western Rockingham Middle; assistant principal, Morehead High, Tia Scales, current assistant principal at Rockingham County Middle; and assistant principal, Rockingham County Middle, Melissa Hamilton, current assistant principal at Morehead High.
Additional administrators will be named at a later date.
Seminar to help address concerns about voter ID
The Rockingham County Board of Elections will host a free educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements at 3 p.m. June 19 and again at 6 p.m. June 27. Both seminars will be held at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.
Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before Sept. 1, 2019. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.
For information, call 336-342-8107 or visit www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.
Winners named in senior pageant event
Eleven women competed in the inaugural Ms. Senior Rockingham County Pageant, held May 8 at the Reidsville Center for Active Retirement Enterprises and hosted by Cindy Baynes and Rhena Wood.
Nancy Strong of Eden was honored with the title and crown of “Ms. Senior Rockingham County 2019.” She has the option to represent Rockingham County at the state pageant in May of 2020.
Angela Staab of Reidsville was first runner up; Joan Weisenbeck of Reidsville was second runner up.
Master of ceremonies and entertainer was Ted Hopkins of Reidsville.
Other contestants included: Alice Anderson, Rosetta Badgett, Hazel Cannon, Norma Jean Corum, Carol Potkay, Judy Rogers, Florence Small and Mae Williams.
For information, call 336-349-1088.