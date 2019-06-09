The Rockingham County Public Landfill will allow free disposal of vegetative debris through July 3. The landfill, located at 281 Shuff Road in Madison, will have normal operating hours during this free collection time period: 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
The gesture is in observance of those affected by the storm on May 31.
Vegetative debris is defined as trees, tree limbs, bushes or other items that are grown from the soil.
Residents are asked to be mindful of all landfill requirements and procedures when delivering debris. For information, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/pview.aspx?id=14877&catid=407.
County survey aimed to assess internet needs
Rockingham County Government is conducting a survey around the needs for broadband/internet in residents’ homes.
Survey results will help officials make an informed decision as to whether or not the county needs to move forward with trying to get 25Mbps and higher broadband speed access.
To access the survey, visit https://www.co.rockingham.nc.us/ and look under “Latest News.”
For information, contact Derek Southern at 336-342-8359 or dsouthern@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Citizens are encouraged to answer the two questions about water and sewer interest at the end of the survey in the Optional Section. Answers will help officials understand areas that might benefit from public water and sewer infrastructure.
RHS graduate named scholar athlete at event
Mollie Beeninga, a 2019 Rockingham County High School graduate, was named the 2019 Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year at a recent Athletic Banquet Awards event.
Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year Award is given to a Rockingham County Schools high school senior that has played at least two sports his/her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during their junior and/or senior year, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.
Beeninga is continuing her studies at UNCG.
Also, the North Star Award of Excellence was awarded to Rockingham County High School. Sponsored by Keystone Foods, the North Star Award of Excellence is given to the high school that ranks (based on a point scale) “best overall in athletics” in Rockingham County.
Douglass Elementary teacher is honored
The North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently recognized Signe Holley, fourth-grade teacher at Douglass Elementary, as Rockingham County’s Outstanding Mathematics Teacher of the Year.
This recognition is for those teachers who succeed in motivating students to excel in mathematics.
Holley will receive a one year’s membership in the NCCTM, a personalized award and recognition at the NCCTM State Conference in Greensboro. In addition, her name will appear in the Fall 2019 issue of the NCCTM journal, the Centroid and on NCCTM’s and NCDPI’s website.