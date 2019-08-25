The Friends of the Eden Library has purchased a card catalog for the purpose of starting a seed exchange at the library. The nonprofit needs seed donations to properly launch the exchange.
Seeds must be in their original packaging and may be dropped off at the library at 598 S. Pierce St. in Eden.
Also, the library will show the movie, “Shazam!,” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Eden library offering needlecraft social time
The Eden Public Library at 598 S. Pierce St. offers an Adult Needlecraft Social time at 1 p.m. on Mondays.
Participants are encouraged to bring their needle projects to the library at this time and socialize with other needle crafters and perhaps teach what they know to others.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Tennis association
announces events
The Rockingham County Tennis Association has announced these tennis events:
- Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles: 5 p.m. Sundays, Deep Spring Country Club, 160 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels. $3 per player. RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
- Roach Tennis Strategy Clinic: 9 a.m. noon Sept. 21, Bridge Street Recreation Center, 316 N. Bridge St., Eden. Coach James Roach and friends return to host adult and middle and high school tennis clinics. All skill levels welcome. $10 per player. Register. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.
- Rockingham County Schools Girls Tennis Team All-County Tournament: 4 p.m. Sept. 24, Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. All four RCS high school girls tennis teams compete in singles and doubles. Free.
- USTA NC Community Development Workshop: Sept. 27-28, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Community tennis advocates from across the state gather to share and learn more about how to grow tennis. Free. Register. https://nctennis.com/index.aspx?path=ctdw.
- Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays, September-October, Jaycee Park tennis courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Ages 10 and older who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Register. chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
For information about the association, contact Shelby Rhyne at 614-284-4716 or RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Blood drive to be held Sept. 18 in Reidsville
Rockingham County Government’s next blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
New U-Haul rental site to serve Reidsville area
Reidsville Rentals partners Craig Carroll and Mary Redman have signed on as U-Haul neighborhood dealers to serve the Reidsville community.
Reidsville Rentals at 1360 S. Scales St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, pre-tow inspection, U-Box warehouse and moving supplies.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. To reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location, call 336-791-0337.
Foundation announces pre-K requirements
The Rockingham County Education Foundation has announced that children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 may qualify for the North Carolina pre-K program.
A child who meets the age requirement is eligible if the child is from a family whose gross income is at or below 75% of the State Median Income. Children of certain military families are also eligible without regard to income. In addition, up to 20% of age eligible children enrolled may have family incomes in excess of 75% SMI if they have documented risk factors in specific categories including developmental disability, Limited English Proficiency, educational need or chronic health condition.
For information, call 336-342-9676 or visit www.rockinghamkids.org. To apply in person, visit 7572 N.C. 87 in Reidsville.
Madison-Mayodan library has Bookopoly
The Bookopoly game will be available to patrons of the Madison-Mayodan Public Library through Sept. 23.
Game boards are available at the circulation desk.
The library is at 611 Burton St. in Madison.
For information, call 336-548-6553.
Reidsville library offers computer classes
The Reidsville Public Library offers computer classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The library is 204 W. Morehead St. in Reidsville.
To register for a class, call 336-349-8476.
Woman’s club to host fall crafts market
The Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club will hold its fall crafts market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St. in Reidsville.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Friday’s lunch is $8 and includes turkey, dressing with gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, roll, dessert and drink. Saturday’s lunch costs $5 to $6 and the menu features hot dogs, chicken and pork barbecue, chips, drink and dessert.
Admission tickets are $1 and will be sold at the door. They are also available for advance purchase from any club members.
Proceeds benefit local charities and student scholarships.
Nominate community members for free roof
Skywalker Roofing is accepting nominations through Sept. 17 for its No Roof Left Behind Campaign. This nationwide program provides free roofs to local community members in need.
Nominations are being accepted at https://skywalkerroofingnc.com/no-roof-left-behind-nominate-a-free-roof.
Nominees must own the home they are living in and be a resident of Rockingham County. Also, the free roof recipient must be current on his/her mortgage payments.
For information, call 336-627-5596.