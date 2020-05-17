Anthony Coles wrote the song “We See You” in honor of the first responders, health care professionals and essential workers who are serving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see him perform, visit www.facebook.com/wanda.coles.547/vid eos/1114151292299720/ ?t=19.

Coles, a 30-year retiree of Service Employees International Union, is the husband of Wanda Coles, an employee in Rockingham County’s Division of Social Services.

