Rockingham County Tennis Association and Eden YMCA will sponsor tennis clinics with Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor courts in Mayodan on Nov. 16 and 23, and Dec. 7 and 14.
Super Saturdays Tennis include three clinics:
Try Tennis For Beginner Adults: 9:30-11 a.m. Register at www.trytennis.net.
Try Tennis Junior for Beginner Youth: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For any beginner youth players, ages 6-12. Register at www.trytennis.net.
Performance Tennis Training for middle and high school players: 12:30-2 p.m. Register at www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-performance.
For information, call 614-284-4716 or email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Walk/run raises money for cancer research
Jennifer Baughn organized the Heroes for a Cure, Breast Cancer Walk/Run that was held Oct. 17 in honor of her 911 colleague Emily Thacker.
Thacker is a 34-year-old, single mother of three children who lives in Eden and was diagnosed with Stage 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer. Thacker had a double mastectomy on Oct. 1; followed by reconstructive surgery.
To contribute, make a check payable to “Heroes for a Cure” and send it to the Rockingham County 911 Center, P.O. Box 86, Wentworth, NC 27375; or stop by First Bank and donate to the account “Heroes for a Cure.”
Rockingham schools awarded $2.4M grant
Rockingham County Schools, in partnership with UNCG’s department of counseling and educational development, has received a five-year, $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. This grant notice comes in addition to the announcement from RCS that occurred in May 2019 of $2.6 million awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for mental health services.
The funding, administered through the 2019 Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Education, provides graduate students from UNCG to participate in internships in school-based mental health fields at eight local schools over the course of five years. The grant, Activate-Plus, will engage RCS and UNCG to implement social-emotional learning curriculum and a training program to foster competencies and social skills in students. In addition, it will augment social-emotional programming with the broader goal of developing trauma-informed aware and trauma-informed schools. This partnership will also extend this trauma-informed approach to RCS teachers and specialized instructional support personnel.
This school year will serve as a planning year for the grant program, with full implementation next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.