The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Governmental Center, 371 N.C 65 in Reidsville.

To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us and click the “Your Government” tab, then “Agendas & Minutes.”

Animal shelter to host holiday event Saturday

Friends of Eden Animal Shelter will host a family-friendly event — Santa’s Workshop — from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 242 The Boulevard in Eden.

There will be holiday music, hot coffee and cider, children’s activities, holiday decorations, gifts for sale, and more.

Proceeds will be used to offset animal rescue costs, food, vaccinations, veterinary costs and more.

For information or to make a donation, contact Lisa at 336-912-1178 or friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

