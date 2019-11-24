The Rockingham County Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To make an appointment, contact Cindy Herring at 336-342-8374 or cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.
New commissioners clerk to start Dec. 2
During the regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 18, Chairman Reece Pyrtle introduced a new member of the Rockingham County governmental family. Beginning Dec. 2, Jennifer H. Woods of Eden will serve as clerk to the Board of County Commissioners.
Pam McLain, the retired clerk to the board, is presently serving as interim clerk, following Keli Watkins’ marriage and Wayne County relocation.
Fire marshal’s office installs 61 smoke alarms
The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a smoke alarm canvas Nov. 9 in the Huntsville Fire District. Prior to the canvas, a series of two Code Red messages were sent to the citizens of the affected area and citizens were encouraged to call the fire marshal’s office to schedule an appointment to have smoke alarms installed or inspected.
Through these efforts, 29 appointments were made and 49 smoke alarms were installed.
Some citizens were not home for their scheduled appointments so the fire marshal’s office rescheduled these appointments and have since returned to install smoke alarms.
As an overall effort, which included the original canvas on Nov. 9, follow up visits and additional appointments that were made following the event, 33 appointments were met and 61 smoke alarms were installed by the fire marshal’s office.
This was a team effort by Fire Marshal William Lingle, Assistant Fire Marshal Melissa Joyce, Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton and Stephanie Gonzales, a junior firefighter from Huntsville Fire Department.
Lowe’s Home Improvement donated 30 smoke alarms and Huntsville Fire Department donated six smoke alarms.
Code Red was also a key instrument in notifying residents of this event.
