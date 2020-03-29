Rockingham County’s free cleanup week is set for 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30-April 3 and from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 4 at the landfill, 281 Shuff Road in Madison.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, landfill staffing will be limited and assistance unloading trash at the convenience center may not be available.
Residents will be asked to show documentation of their Rockingham County residency. All loads being brought to the landfill are subject to inspection and loads must be covered while en route to the landfill. The landfill charges a $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered/unsecured load.
Residents should not bring more than one week of trash.
Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households and items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the free cleanup week. Residents are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailer no longer than 16 feet) per household for the entire week.
Some items that will not be accepted for free disposal are commercial waste such as shingles and animal carcasses. Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.
County residents may bring up to five passenger tires for free.
For information, call 336-427-6341.
Cancer support group seeks donations
The Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund needs toilet tissue, sanitizer, paper towels and bathroom paper products for cancer clients. The fund is at 725 Ayersville Road in Madison.
To help, contact Jennifer Joyce at 336-427-4357.
Libraries closed, but offer curbside pickup
To assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Rockingham County Public Library is closed to the public. However, libraries will be working to assist patrons with getting the materials they have placed on hold by providing curbside pickup. Staff will contact the patron when his/her materials are ready for pickup.
The patron will then need to call the library when they arrive at the branch.
The phone numbers for Rockingham County Public Libraries are: Eden, 336-623-3168; Madison Mayodan, 336-548-6553; Reidsville, 336-349-8476; and Stoneville — closed.
