The Eden Public Library is offering a Food for Fines amnesty program through Dec. 31. Fines will be reduced by $1 for each food or toiletry item that is donated. Items cannot be expired and they will be donated to the Eden Salvation Army.

The library is at 598 S. Pierce St.

For information, call 336-623-3168.

Donations needed for homeless couple, dog

The Hope for Homeless organization and the Friends of Eden Animal Rescue recently began sponsoring a homeless couple and their dog. Friends is asking for community donations to help this trio.

Items needed include non-perishable food items, grocery store gift cards and rolls of quarters for the laundromat.

Donations can be dropped at The Dapper Dog, 639 Washington St. in Eden or by contacting Friends at 336-912-1178 or friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com.

Annual Day of Service event set for Jan. 25

Rockingham County’s third annual Day of Service to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and to join the national MLK Day of Service movement will be held Jan. 25.

All ages are welcome to help with hands-on improvement projects at Western Rockingham Middle School.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at 915 Ayersville Road in Madison.

For information or to make a donation, contact the Rockingham County Education Foundation at 336-552-0761 or lori@helprockinghamstudents.org.

