The N.C. Dental Society Foundation Endowment is helping a local organization fulfill its mission to restore smiles in Rockingham County. The foundation recently awarded $5,000 to Care Connect, an organization designed to serve uninsured residents of Rockingham County.
Care Connect provides primary, specialty, dental and pharmacy services to uninsured county residents 18 or older who meet its specified income requirements. The program is designed to include a treatment plan and dentures for patients in need.
For information, visit www.ncdentalfoundation.org.
Madison church plans special bible school
First Baptist Church at 110 Franklin St. in Madison is pairing up with its Special Needs Friends and Families Activity Group to host a Vacation Bible School this summer with the theme “Disability Awareness.”
The school is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. July 13-17. It is open to children and adults of all abilities. Lunch will be provided.
Participants will play games, learn Bible stories with a focus on disabilities and overcoming adversities, play games, enjoy music and crafts and more.
To register, call or text Teresa Julian at 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1 @gmail.com.
Animal shelter open, but with reduced hours
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is open with limited hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Animal control officers will continue to respond to animal welfare and public safety calls. Certain services such as owner surrenders and reclaiming lost pets will be offered curbside only.
The shelter is still open for adoptions at this time but only one person may enter the building at a time while looking for a pet.
For information, call 336-394-0075.
Education foundation closes office to public
Rockingham County Education Foundation is closed to the public until at least April 1.
Staff members are working from home and would welcome community input.
Call 336-552-0761, or send email jenny@help rockinghamstudents.org or lori@helprockingham students.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.