A ribbon-cutting for the splash pad at Freedom Park is set for noon July 9.
The park is at 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden.
For information, call 336-623-2110.
Annie Kimbro Foster
is volunteer of month
Annie Kimbro Foster was recently honored by the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners as Outstanding Volunteer of the Month. Amid a large group of family and friends, Foster was praised for her caring concern, devotion to others and motivational prayers.
According to the award nomination letter sent to county commissioners:
“Annie Kimbro Foster has been a community volunteer and caregiver for many years. Her service history spans decades and includes volunteering at Annie Penn Hospital and as a member of the Annie Penn Hospital Auxiliary Board. She has served on the Rockingham County Salvation Army Advisory Board and was honored in 2015, by being saluted as a lifetime member. She was named as one of the ‘Distinguished Women of North Carolina’ and is a recipient of the WFMY-TV ‘2 Those Who Care’ award.
“Foster relocated to an assisted living facility and continues to bless others by leading weekly Bible study meetings and sharing her welcoming smile, as she greets new residents and visitors.”
To nominate a volunteer, visit https://rockingham county.municipalcms.com/forms.aspx?fid=622.
Cory Scott honored
as Boss of the Month
Lance Metzler, the Rockingham County manager, recently honored Cory Scott of Reidsville as the Boss of the Month.
Scott and his wife, Jackie, are recent transplants to Rockingham County from Corning, N.Y. They moved to Reidsville in July 2018, and have six children and seven grandchildren. Cory Scott said they moved to Rockingham County because his wife’s parents and sister live here.
His previous work experiences include 39 years as a human resources specialist, manager and director: 15 years with General Dynamics and 24 years with Corning.
Recently, Scott has been busy with the 2019 Rockingham County Food Drive supporting co-chairpersons, Ann Fish and Blake Dawson.
Emergency services staff lauded for work
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners gave words of thanks to the county’s emergency services staff for excellent service while saving lives throughout the county.
Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates explained to commissioners the challenging circumstances some of his crew recently had to overcome. He said Capt. Michael Stanley and Paramedic Christina Illiano pulled an extremely heavy, paralyzed patient through a window of a burning house. The fire department was on the scene attacking the fire when the EMS crew was notified of the possible patient inside. Stanley used a window to get inside the house, pull the person out and transfer the patient to Illiano and firefighters.
Commissioners presented special certificates and county lapel pins to Stanley and Illiano at their June 17 meeting.
Tourism authority awards $39K in grants
The Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority has approved $39,656 in marketing grants to various organizations throughout the county to promote local events and attractions in 2019 and 2020. .
The city of Eden received six grants for these events: Grown and Gathered — Spring, Grown and Gathered — Summer, the N.C. Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament, the Piedmont Pottery Festival, Riverfest and Touch-A-Truck.
The city of Reidsville received a grant for the Fall Jubilee Festival and the Penn House Wedding Shows and advertising.
Other grants went to the Dan River Boat Race; Eden Downtown Development for Oink & Ale and Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest; the Lake Reidsville Independence Day Celebration; Mayodan Merchants for “What the Hay Fest” and its “Hayodan” hay sculptures; and the Morehead High School Wrestling Boosters for Super 32 Challenge.