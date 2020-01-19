Rockingham County’s third annual Day of Service to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and to join the national MLK Day of Service movement will be held Saturday, Jan. 25.
All ages are welcome to help with hands-on improvement projects at Western Rockingham Middle School.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at 915 Ayersville Road in Madison.
For information or to make a donation, contact the Rockingham County Education Foundation at 336-552-0761 or lori@helprockinghamstudents.org.
Pet food drive benefits county animal shelter
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter will benefit from a pet food drive ongoing through Feb. 14.
The drive was organized by recent Rockingham County Citizens’ Academy graduates, the Beauty of Madison #383 Order of the Eastern Star-PHA and Junior Beta Club.
Donations may be placed in designated boxes of the Rockingham County Governmental Center main lobby, county libraries and city/town halls.
For information, call Mary Martin at 336-791-3050.
Two accounting firms set to merge on Feb. 1
Rouse, Rouse, Rouse & Gardner and Gunn and Page are merging their accounting practices effective Feb. 1.
The name of the new practice will continue under the name of Rouse, Rouse, Rouse & Gardner.
The staff of Gunn and Page, including its partners, Ed Gunn and Kathy Page, will transition to the office of RRR&G at 439 W. Kings Highway in Eden beginning Feb. 1.
