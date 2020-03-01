The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the Commissioners Chambers of the Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
To see the agenda packet and supporting materials, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=7185.
Free cleanup week is March 30-April 4
Rockingham County’s free cleanup week is set for 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30-April 3 and from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 4 at the landfill, 281 Shuff Road in Madison.
Residents will be asked to show documentation of their Rockingham County residency. All loads being brought to the landfill are subject to inspection and loads must be covered while en route to the landfill. The landfill charges a $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered/unsecured load.
Residents should not bring more than one week of trash.
Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households and items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the free cleanup week. Residents are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailer no longer than 16 feet) per household for the entire week.
Some items that will not be accepted for free disposal are commercial waste such as shingles and animal carcasses. Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.
County residents may bring up to five passenger tires for free.
For information, call 336-427-6341.
Video shows how to prepare for unexpected
Rockingham County Safety and Risk Manager Chris Elliott has shared critical tips for local businesses and homes to prepare for the unexpected on a video at https://youtu.be/2ZztwZ2pAJM.
It’s being aired via the county’s website, social media, news partners and Rockingham County Government’s new television channel, Spectrum 1304.
Elliott shares crucial suggestions for local citizens to prepare for possible emergencies, crises and disasters that may disrupt normal daily life. He provides action plans to minimize and reduce risks by preparing now for a future disaster. His fundamental risk/safety tips are preparation for situations such as: hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts, landslides, explosions, natural gas leaks, tornadoes, thunderstorms, high winds, fires, extreme heat or cold, snow, cybersecurity, active shooters, power outages, chemical emergencies, pandemics, wildfires or even volcanoes or tsunamis while on vacation.
To contact Elliott, call 336-342-8265 or email celliott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Local artists exhibit works at UNC Health
The Studio Group of Rockingham County is exhibiting members’ works at UNC Rockingham Health Care during March.
More than 20 local artists have around 75 works in the show that includes oils, pastels and watercolor paintings, as well as glass and pottery. The exhibit is on the first floor of the hospital and can be found along the main hallway and the corridors near the cafeteria.
Many of the pieces are for sale. Visitors interested in purchasing art should speak with someone at the front desk who can direct them to assistance. Purchased pieces will be available for pick up after the show closes on March 25.
