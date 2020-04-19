Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ next meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 20, will be livestreamed. To watch the meeting, visit https://rockinghamcounty.municipalcms.com/pview.aspx?id=52977&catid=410.
The meeting will be broadcast from the Governmental Center in Wentworth. To see the agenda, visit https://co.rockingham.nc.us/files/documents/BoardofCommissionersPacket04-20-20 045132041320PM1526.pdf.
Artist creates butterfly art for Eden greenway
A scenic Butterfly Trail has been added to the Smith River Greenway, a 1.7 mile trail located on River Road (off Meadow Road) in Eden.
Visitors will see a collection of eight large, 12 medium and 50 small butterflies scattered among trees along the trail. Visitors will be able to pretend they are butterflies as they take photos while positioned between two large sets of butterfly wings, along with a headboard decorated in butterfly art. Visitors can learn about native butterflies and go on a scavenger hunt on the trail to find many of them. The city is also painting the manholes along the trail a color to blend in with nature.
Tripp Bennett is owner, designer, artist and craftsman at BARK: Custom Woodworking and creator of the butterfly creations along the trail.
For information, call 336-552-6132.
Fund established to help micro-businesses
Citizens for Economic Development, in partnership with Rockingham County Economic Development, is offering a new funding stream for micro-businesses in Rockingham County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economic Development has been working with the Citizens for Economic Development to develop a grant package for Rockingham County micro-businesses, defined as businesses with less than 10 full-time employees. Each grant will be for $1,250 and will serve as a supplement to assist with rent/mortgage, employee support (salaries, insurance, paid leave), utilities (i.e. electricity, phone/internet, etc.), purchase of COVID-19 supplies for business protection/cleaning, expenses associated with marketing and such. All Rockingham County micro-businesses are eligible to apply although priority will be given to businesses whose business model relies on face-to-face customer interaction, such as boutiques, salons, spas, restaurants, breweries, performing studios and art galleries.
A copy of the grant application can be downloaded from Rockingham County Economic Development’s website at www.gorockinghamcountync.com/covid-19-information-and-resources/. Completed applications should be emailed to bbrame@co.rockingham.nc.us or mailed to P.O. 66, Wentworth, N.C. 27375.
For information, contact Tara Martin at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Business owner donates 100 mask holdersClif Messick, owner of Cold War Concealment of Stoneville, recently donated close to 100 mask holders to essential workers in Rockingham County as well as New York, New Jersey and Kentucky.
After several conversations with acquaintances in the medical field, Messick learned of the pain and discomfort they were experiencing due to the prolonged wear of N95 and other medical masks. As a business owner and product developer, he quickly turned to supplies on hand that could help. With a little research and a few prototypes, he developed a mask holder that would hold medical masks in place while protecting the ears of the wearer.
Messick has donated several mask holders to local law enforcement agencies, including Madison Police Department, Mayodan Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, local dealerships and even local healthcare facilities.
Cold War Concealment began operations in 2018 in Stoneville. They make handcrafted firearm holders and other related gear.
