The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners’ next “On-the-Road” meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. in Stoneville.
To see the agenda, visit www.co.rockingham.nc.us, then click “Your Government,” then “Agendas and Minutes.”
Learn about Google at library workshop
The Madison-Mayodan Library will host a workshop about Google Apps from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Gmail allows its users to video chat, create documents with peers and make their own websites.
Also, the Andy Griffith Rerun Watcher’s Club will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Madison-Mayodan Library. There will be trivia, prizes and light refreshments.
The library is at 611 Burton St. in Madison.
For information, call 336-548-6553.
Friends of Eden Library hosting arts, crafts fair
The Friends of the Eden Library will hold an arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Vendor applications are available through Nov. 15 at the library’s circulation desk.
Also, the Women’s League of Eden will hold a bake sale.
The library is at 598 S. Pierce St. in Eden.
For information, call 336-623-3168.
Angel Tree program helps local children
The Salvation Army plans to help 900 children through the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
Angel Trees will be around the community Nov. 8-27. On each tree are printed angels that have the name, age and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” (purchase gifts) for Christmas.
Some Angel Tree locations are: Star News Station, Reidsville; La Boutique, Reidsville; and Zibby’s Dry Cleaners, Eden.
The Salvation Army is also kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign this week.
Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program should call Angela Cox at 336-240-2409 or 336-349-4923. Community members who would like to volunteer to ring the bells should contact Cox.
