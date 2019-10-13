Heroes for a Cure, a breast cancer walk, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
The event is a one-mile fun walk and 5K.
Emily Thacker of Eden, an employee of the Rockingham County 9-1-1 Center, will be recognized at this event. Thacker, a 34-year-old, single mother of three children, is fighting breast cancer.
The cost is $25. To register, visit www.raceentry.com/races/heroes-for-a-cure/2019/register.
Learn the basics of raising livestock
The Rockingham and Guilford County Cooperative Extension are offering the following Livestock Basics 101 classes this fall:
- Beef Cattle Farm Tour, 9 a.m.-noon. Friday.
- Sheep and Goat Basics, 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 7
- Sheep and Goat Farm Tour, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 22
Topics will include livestock terminology, basic nutrition, resources needed, budgets, marketing and more.
For information on location, questions or to register call 336-342-8230 or email abby_whitaker@ncsu.edu.
Tennis association offering strategy clinic
Rockingham County Tennis Association is offering a Tennis Strategy Clinic with Coach James Roach of Roach Tennis on Oct. 24 at Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St. in Eden.
Middle and high school students may participate from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Adults may participate from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
A $10 per player fee will be collected on the court. Players will be grouped by skill level. Beginning to advanced players are welcome.
To register, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.
Federal grant will help community health clinicThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded more than $50 million to fund 77 health centers across 23 states, Puerto Rico and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Caswell Family Medical Center is among those that were awarded one of these “New Access Point” grants. James Austin Health Center opened in 2016 by the Rockingham County Health Care Alliance. The grant will allow the alliance to transition James Austin Health Center to operate as a satellite location for Caswell Family Medical Center. James Austin Health Center will continue operating from its current location on the campus of UNC-Rockingham Hospital until the transition occurs. Then, it will open under Caswell Family Medical Center’s management at a new location: 207 E. Meadow Road in Eden. It will retain the name James Austin Health Center. Once the transition is complete, the center will provide comprehensive primary care to patients of all ages, including children. All forms of insurance will be accepted including Medicare and Medicaid, as well as Tricare and other insurances that are not always commonly accepted in outpatient medical practices. Sliding fee scales based on household income will also be available for those that qualify.
Jason Vaughn, family nurse practitioner, will transition to join Caswell Family Medical Center’s medical staff. Vaughn will continue to work at James Austin Health Center after the transition.
