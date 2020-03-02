Rockingham County Tennis Association and Abilities Tennis will sponsor Friday, March 6, as Abilities Tennis Day in Rockingham County with two adaptive tennis clinics for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Abilities Tennis Coaches James and Mitsue Hunt from Pinehurst will lead an indoor clinic at Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s Rockingham Wellness Center in Eden from 10:30 a.m. to noon and outdoors on the courts at Jaycee Park in Reidsville from 1 to 2 p.m. for athletes from His Path Developmental Day Program.
Interested families and athletes should contact Chelsea Bullins, member engagement specialist, Rockingham County Wellness Center, at 336-778-2649 to reserve a spot in the morning clinic or Jenna Moore, program director, His Path Development Day Program, at 336-520-0260 for more information about the afternoon event.
Abilities Tennis (formerly Adaptive Tennis Association of North Carolina), founded in 2007, now serves more than 500 adaptive tennis athletes each year in 21 communities with clinic and practice sessions and seven adaptive tennis tournament events.
The mission of the Abilities Tennis is to offer tennis opportunities at all levels for individuals with intellectual disabilities across North Carolina.
For information, visit www.atanc.org.
Also, the association has announced the following tennis programs:
- Performance Tennis Training Middle and High School Tennis Players: 11-12:30 p.m. March 7 and other Saturdays to be determined, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts, 600 S. Fifth Ave., Mayodan. Coach Pat Williams of Pat's Tennis Aces will host clinics for middle and high school players. $10 per player. Register. www.signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-performance.
- Try Play Family: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, March 7-28, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts. With Pat Williams. Introduction to tennis for youth ages 6 to 12 and adults. First time Try Tennis players will receive a new racket. $40. Register. www.jotform.com/nctennis//tryplayWRC.
- Cardio Tennis: 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays March 4-25, Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts. All ages and skill levels. Tennis rackets available. $10 per session. Register. www.signupgenius.com/tabs/4307EDF04AECEE9C06-rctaprograms.
- Rockingham Community College Beginning Tennis Ped-130-2801: 2-3:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, March 4-May 4, Rockingham Community College, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. With Coach John Key. Emphasizes the fundamentals of tennis. $60. Register. www.rockinghamcc.edu/non-credit.
- Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as weather permits, Jaycee Park tennis courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Free. For ages 10 and older who are serious about improving their skills. Free. Contact chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com for program details and registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.