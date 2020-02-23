Rockingham County Schools’ kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will take place from April 14 through May 1 at 11 schools across county: Bethany, Central, Douglass, Huntsville, Leaksville-Spray, Lincoln, Monroeton, South End, Stoneville, Wentworth and Williamsburg.
Because of spring break, Dillard Academy will hold its kindergarten registration from March 16 through April 3.
Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.
Parents can still register their children before the first day of school on a walk-in basis.
Please bring the following to registration: the child’s certified birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residence (street address).
Students should register at their home school regardless of whether they plan to apply for an out-of-district transfer. Transfer forms will be available March 25 (pending the Rockingham County school board’s approval) at schools and the central office. Students wishing to enroll at Dillard Academy should first enroll at their home school then complete a transfer form for Dillard Academy.
These schools have designated additional times for registration (in addition to the open registration dates):
- Bethany Elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 and 3-6 p.m. April 22.
- Central Elementary, 5-6:30 p.m. April 16.
- Dillard Elementary, 5-7 p.m. March 26 .
- Douglass Elementary, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 and 2:45-6 p.m. April 16.
- Huntsville Elementary, 4-6 p.m. April 16.
- Leaksville-Spray
Elementary
- , 4-7 p.m. April 16.
- Lincoln Elementary, 4-7 p.m. April 16.
- Monroeton Elementary, 3-6 p.m. April 23.
- South End Elementary, 3-6:30 p.m. April 2.
- Stoneville Elementary, 3:15-6 p.m. April 16.
- Wentworth Elementary, noon to 6 p.m. April 21.
- Williamsburg Elementary, 4-7 p.m. April 21.
For information, call your local school or June Nealy, the director of elementary programs, at 336-627-2680 or email her at jnealy@rock.k12.nc.us.
