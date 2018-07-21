Community Accents

8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Monday: Lydia Craddock, Rockingham County Schools RockATop program

Tuesday: Rivers & Trails, Jenny Edwards, Dan River Basin Association

Wednesday: County singer-songwriter Bill Anderson

Thursday: Kim Pryor, Sally Newman, Rockingham Community College

Friday: Madison-Mayodan Public Library

Information Hour

9 a.m. Monday-Friday

Annette and Mike Moore

On the air since 1985

“The best place to hear what’s happening in Rockingham County

Other shows

9:45 a.m. Monday: Cindy Loman, editor, 1808: Greensboro’s Magazine

9:45 a.m. Tuesday: Brenda Sutton, Fogwood Food, Reidsville

11:30 a.m. Tuesday: David Davis & the Warrior River Boys, Songs of Charlie Poole — live interview and music

9:45 a.m. Wednesday: Johnny Farmer, director, Eden Parks & Recreation

11 a.m. Wednesday: Reidsville Radio, Preston Mitchell, city manager

11:30 a.m. Wednesday: Eddy McGee, director, Stokes County Arts Council

11:45 a.m. Wednesday: Richard Miller, Madison Dry Goods, Country Store & Museum

9:45 a.m. Thursday: George Murphy, Wentworth town administrator

