Community Accents
8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Monday: Lydia Craddock, Rockingham County Schools RockATop program
Tuesday: Rivers & Trails, Jenny Edwards, Dan River Basin Association
Wednesday: County singer-songwriter Bill Anderson
Thursday: Kim Pryor, Sally Newman, Rockingham Community College
Friday: Madison-Mayodan Public Library
Information Hour
9 a.m. Monday-Friday
Annette and Mike Moore
On the air since 1985
“The best place to hear what’s happening in Rockingham County
Other shows
9:45 a.m. Monday: Cindy Loman, editor, 1808: Greensboro’s Magazine
9:45 a.m. Tuesday: Brenda Sutton, Fogwood Food, Reidsville
11:30 a.m. Tuesday: David Davis & the Warrior River Boys, Songs of Charlie Poole — live interview and music
9:45 a.m. Wednesday: Johnny Farmer, director, Eden Parks & Recreation
11 a.m. Wednesday: Reidsville Radio, Preston Mitchell, city manager
11:30 a.m. Wednesday: Eddy McGee, director, Stokes County Arts Council
11:45 a.m. Wednesday: Richard Miller, Madison Dry Goods, Country Store & Museum
9:45 a.m. Thursday: George Murphy, Wentworth town administrator