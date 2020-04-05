Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
David Glen White to Lawrence Matthew Scarry and Kerry Lee Scarry, lot Bethany Woods subdivision, section 1, $277,000
Glenn A. Potter and Janice K. Potter to Christopher Thomas Potter, lot Simpson Road, $140,000
John T. Mayo and Dawn Michelle Mayo to Robert Eliot Thomas and Kayla Jean Thomas, lot Lawrence Farm subdivision, $135,000
Todd L. Smith and Dawn C. Smith to Duane R. George, lot Carousel Lane, $342,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert C. Teeters Jr. and Teresa Lea Teeters to Darren B. Wright and Karen A. Wright, lot Carolina Heights, $10,000
Dereck J. Shelton and Heather N. Shelton to Ribbon Home SPVII, LLC, lots Jay Street, $115,000
Arthur J. Light Jr. and Kim Powell Light, plus Leah Faye B. Light, to Manuel Mello Jr. and Carla Yvonne Mello, lot Camellia Lane, $190,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
David L. Randall and Mandy Randall to Dustin L. Motsinger and Jessica M. Barrett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, “Parcel B, Plat for David M. Shelton,” $180,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Bobby Lee Young Jr., lot C&N Smith Mill Road, $80,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Chelsey Claybrook to Leon J. Jones and Hethur Charlotte, one-acre Smith Road, $9,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Angelo R. Cumberlander, property NC-87, $124,500
George H. Mims Jr. and Hilda S. Mims to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, lots L.L. Proctor property on Smith Street, $27,000
BV195, LLC, of NC, to John Franklin Brown and Sandra H. Brown, lot Scales Street, $15,000
Donray Properties LLC, of NC, to Diego Cardenas, lots J.T. Stallings Farm, $115,500
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Wesley Hinson Wright and Kylie Keck Wright, property River Run, phase III, $30,000
Brandon L. Manuel and Margaret Robertson Manuel to Maxtan Artis and Taneisha Artis, lot Stratford Place, $190,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Gale Davis Kuhenbeaker and John Kuhenbeaker to Darrell Lester and Stacie Hogan, 2.22 acres property, $8,000
Divorces filed
Mary Magelene W. Gregory vs. Jesse James Gregory
Breton Chester Juberg vs. Christy Lyn Juberg
Eric Neal Thompson Jr. vs. Katherine Lizabeth Dey
Richard John Hriniak Jr. vs. Kim Cloward Hriniak
Yolanda Garza Vazquez vs. Juan Carlos Medina Munoz
Divorces granted
Mary Madeline Waldrop from Thomas Wayne Collins
Patricia W. Dishmon from Wallace D. Dishmon Sr.
Katie Chilton Carter from Gary Christopher Carter
Benjie Lee Keith from Stacy Rudinas Keith
William Martin Reid from Melanie Leffew Reid
Rosemary Lopez Ramos from Juan Ramos Nolazco
Felicia Mickle Smith from Barry Bruce Smith
