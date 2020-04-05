Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David Glen White to Lawrence Matthew Scarry and Kerry Lee Scarry, lot Bethany Woods subdivision, section 1, $277,000

Glenn A. Potter and Janice K. Potter to Christopher Thomas Potter, lot Simpson Road, $140,000

John T. Mayo and Dawn Michelle Mayo to Robert Eliot Thomas and Kayla Jean Thomas, lot Lawrence Farm subdivision, $135,000

Todd L. Smith and Dawn C. Smith to Duane R. George, lot Carousel Lane, $342,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert C. Teeters Jr. and Teresa Lea Teeters to Darren B. Wright and Karen A. Wright, lot Carolina Heights, $10,000

Dereck J. Shelton and Heather N. Shelton to Ribbon Home SPVII, LLC, lots Jay Street, $115,000

Arthur J. Light Jr. and Kim Powell Light, plus Leah Faye B. Light, to Manuel Mello Jr. and Carla Yvonne Mello, lot Camellia Lane, $190,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

David L. Randall and Mandy Randall to Dustin L. Motsinger and Jessica M. Barrett, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, “Parcel B, Plat for David M. Shelton,” $180,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Bobby Lee Young Jr., lot C&N Smith Mill Road, $80,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Chelsey Claybrook to Leon J. Jones and Hethur Charlotte, one-acre Smith Road, $9,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Angelo R. Cumberlander, property NC-87, $124,500

George H. Mims Jr. and Hilda S. Mims to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, lots L.L. Proctor property on Smith Street, $27,000

BV195, LLC, of NC, to John Franklin Brown and Sandra H. Brown, lot Scales Street, $15,000

Donray Properties LLC, of NC, to Diego Cardenas, lots J.T. Stallings Farm, $115,500

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Wesley Hinson Wright and Kylie Keck Wright, property River Run, phase III, $30,000

Brandon L. Manuel and Margaret Robertson Manuel to Maxtan Artis and Taneisha Artis, lot Stratford Place, $190,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Gale Davis Kuhenbeaker and John Kuhenbeaker to Darrell Lester and Stacie Hogan, 2.22 acres property, $8,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Mary Magelene W. Gregory vs. Jesse James Gregory

Breton Chester Juberg vs. Christy Lyn Juberg

Eric Neal Thompson Jr. vs. Katherine Lizabeth Dey

Richard John Hriniak Jr. vs. Kim Cloward Hriniak

Yolanda Garza Vazquez vs. Juan Carlos Medina Munoz

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Mary Madeline Waldrop from Thomas Wayne Collins

Patricia W. Dishmon from Wallace D. Dishmon Sr.

Katie Chilton Carter from Gary Christopher Carter

Benjie Lee Keith from Stacy Rudinas Keith

William Martin Reid from Melanie Leffew Reid

Rosemary Lopez Ramos from Juan Ramos Nolazco

Felicia Mickle Smith from Barry Bruce Smith

Tags

Load comments