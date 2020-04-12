Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ina McKinney to 220 Holdings, LLC, of NC, property US=Hwy. 220, $450,000

Best Builders Inc. of NC to Robert C. Teeters Jr. and Teresa C. Teeter, 1.112 +/- on “Final Survey Plat for Eddie R. Lee and Nina E. Lee,” $210,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Melinda Cardwell, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $313,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Bernice B. Berkley to Posey W. McBride and Linda McBride, lot NC-700, $30,000

Judith D. Carter to Douglas Raymond Wenger and Christine Yelton Wenger, lot Forbes Street, $133,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

William P. Rager and Dorothy F. Rager to David Lynn Devine and Robin S. Devine, property Kids Lane, $50,500

Ronald F. Bradshaw and Audrey Doreen Bradshaw to Benjamin Shields and Gwen Shields, lot west Cardwell Street, $17,000

Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, to Clayton M. Doss and Corie W. Doss, lot East Murphy Street, $175,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Franklin S. Johnson and Cynthia R. Johnson to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, lot Taylor Road, $280,000

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to T.C.P. Construction Inc. of NC, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $21,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rhonda S. York and Paul R. York to CMH Homes Inc., lot Church Street Extended, $20,000

D R S Properties, LLC, of NC, to Kenneth Houston and Kindra P. Houston, lot Irvin Street, $117,000

Robert Benton Harris and Donna Michelle Harris to Jason S. Allen, lot Village Oaks, phase I, $180,000

Vanessa Kay Gray to Makiyo Ferrell and Tara Ferrell, lot Gilmer Street, $60,000

Andrew W. Skrobola and Laura S. Skrobola to Thomas Michael McKenzie, lot Cypress Drive, $175,000

Eugene Wayne Powell and Eulis May Powell to Larry Wayne Wood, lot Shannon Forest, $175,000

Igloo Series III REO, LLC, to Bobby Lee Washburn, lots Country Club Estates, $50,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Reveca Moreno and Erik A. Catete Gonzalez, property Fred A. Talley heirs, $185,000

Gray Edward Mumpower and Mackensay Autumn Mumpower to Justin Kieth Toller and Courtney Sue Maxwell, 2.473 acres O’Bryant Road, $170,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Tonya T. Gerringer to Matthew Lee Junker and Amanda Cynthia Junker, 6.985 acres Baker Crossroad Road, $260,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

David Michael Kennedy and Claire Kennedy to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, 31.847 acres Danbury Bridge Road, $68,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Ada Irma Velazquez Ruiz vs. Orlando Laureano Robles

Samaria M. Hunt vs. Derek Louis Lima

Takeita Wilkerson Tollman vs. Abdulla Tollman

Bryan Craig Borower vs. Kelly Jo Thorley

Holly Lynn Burwinkle vs. Brian Scott Drury

Stephani Dawn Ketnel Adkins vs. John William Adkins

Rebecca Ann Crippen vs. Robert Calvin Crippen II

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Gina Gail Brown Jessup from Timothy Wayne Jessup

Sandra D. Parks Gary from Keith Allen Gary

Charlotte Louise Boyd Hughes from James Davis Hughes

Su Dinh Truong from Trang Thuy Tran

Amber R. Kathleen Aaron from Daniel Allen Sanders

Keith Levon Goolsby from Alecha Denise Goolsby

Jennifer Lynn Orsomarso from Alessandro Lawrence Orsomarso

