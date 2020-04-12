Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ina McKinney to 220 Holdings, LLC, of NC, property US=Hwy. 220, $450,000
Best Builders Inc. of NC to Robert C. Teeters Jr. and Teresa C. Teeter, 1.112 +/- on “Final Survey Plat for Eddie R. Lee and Nina E. Lee,” $210,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Melinda Cardwell, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $313,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Bernice B. Berkley to Posey W. McBride and Linda McBride, lot NC-700, $30,000
Judith D. Carter to Douglas Raymond Wenger and Christine Yelton Wenger, lot Forbes Street, $133,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
William P. Rager and Dorothy F. Rager to David Lynn Devine and Robin S. Devine, property Kids Lane, $50,500
Ronald F. Bradshaw and Audrey Doreen Bradshaw to Benjamin Shields and Gwen Shields, lot west Cardwell Street, $17,000
Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, to Clayton M. Doss and Corie W. Doss, lot East Murphy Street, $175,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Franklin S. Johnson and Cynthia R. Johnson to Michael E. Michaux Jr. and Charlene W. Michaux, lot Taylor Road, $280,000
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to T.C.P. Construction Inc. of NC, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $21,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rhonda S. York and Paul R. York to CMH Homes Inc., lot Church Street Extended, $20,000
D R S Properties, LLC, of NC, to Kenneth Houston and Kindra P. Houston, lot Irvin Street, $117,000
Robert Benton Harris and Donna Michelle Harris to Jason S. Allen, lot Village Oaks, phase I, $180,000
Vanessa Kay Gray to Makiyo Ferrell and Tara Ferrell, lot Gilmer Street, $60,000
Andrew W. Skrobola and Laura S. Skrobola to Thomas Michael McKenzie, lot Cypress Drive, $175,000
Eugene Wayne Powell and Eulis May Powell to Larry Wayne Wood, lot Shannon Forest, $175,000
Igloo Series III REO, LLC, to Bobby Lee Washburn, lots Country Club Estates, $50,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Reveca Moreno and Erik A. Catete Gonzalez, property Fred A. Talley heirs, $185,000
Gray Edward Mumpower and Mackensay Autumn Mumpower to Justin Kieth Toller and Courtney Sue Maxwell, 2.473 acres O’Bryant Road, $170,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Tonya T. Gerringer to Matthew Lee Junker and Amanda Cynthia Junker, 6.985 acres Baker Crossroad Road, $260,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
David Michael Kennedy and Claire Kennedy to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, 31.847 acres Danbury Bridge Road, $68,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Ada Irma Velazquez Ruiz vs. Orlando Laureano Robles
Samaria M. Hunt vs. Derek Louis Lima
Takeita Wilkerson Tollman vs. Abdulla Tollman
Bryan Craig Borower vs. Kelly Jo Thorley
Holly Lynn Burwinkle vs. Brian Scott Drury
Stephani Dawn Ketnel Adkins vs. John William Adkins
Rebecca Ann Crippen vs. Robert Calvin Crippen II
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Gina Gail Brown Jessup from Timothy Wayne Jessup
Sandra D. Parks Gary from Keith Allen Gary
Charlotte Louise Boyd Hughes from James Davis Hughes
Su Dinh Truong from Trang Thuy Tran
Amber R. Kathleen Aaron from Daniel Allen Sanders
Keith Levon Goolsby from Alecha Denise Goolsby
Jennifer Lynn Orsomarso from Alessandro Lawrence Orsomarso
