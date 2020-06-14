Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey S. Ragan and Deanna Jo Ragan to Laurent Pilon and Olivia Caroline Roten, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Crows’ Nest Drive, $635,000

Ms. Alisha N. Broadnax to 411 Dogwood Acres, LLC, to T. Boyd Properties and Investments, LLC, lot Dogwood Acres, LLC, lot Dogwood Acres, phase III, $158,000

Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., one acre “Plat of Survey for Rodney and Jeanne Sorrell,” $32,000

Rodney D. Sorrell and Jeanne R. Sorrell to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., (second lot) one acre “Plat of Survey for Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell,” $32,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mysti Smart Billingsley and William D. Billingsley to Chad Thomas Harmon, lot East Stadium Drive, $120,000

Thomas K. Peterson and Ms. Kaylene C. Peterson to Michael Earl Jones III and Taylor S. Jones, lot Morgan Road, $124,000

GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Rossanna Carrillo and Fernando Carrillo, two tracts Odle Lane, $44,000

Dave Califf and Renee Califf to Milan W. Markov, property Patrick Street, $129,000

Christopher L. Higgs and Cassie E. Higgs to Richard B. Rivers Jr., 1.01 acres Shady Grove Road or NC-1533, $133,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Intella Investment Group, LLC, to T. Boyd Properties and Investments, LLC, lot Wilson Street, $35,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

William R. McLawhorn to Layden McLawhorn Tripp and Bobby Nickles Tripp, lot Chestnut Grove subdivision, $161,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin Dell Gregg and Kathryn LeBaube Gregg to Eric Scott Greer and Julie Hamlett Greer, lot Richardson Drive, $215,000

Robert Bishop to Byron Reid McKinney, lot Midway Farms (on Thomas Trail), $78,000

Randy Dale Dockery Jr. to Sharon S. Dockery, two tracts (Courts Road then US-29), $201,500

Robert Mark Matthews, plus Bradley Lee Matthews and Megan Matthews, to Score Properties, LLC, lots County Home Road, $48,000

Kevin Michael Shaw and Janet Dawn Shaw to CAD Home Crafters, LLC, lots “Plat of Survey for Kevin Shaw,” $85,000

John A. Kuster and Georgie G. Kuster to Daniel F. Dodson and Meaghan R. Dodson, lot South Belmont, Block B, $229,000

Rickey Bell and Peggy Gamble-Bell, plus Alisha Bell to Angela Sue Farmer, lot Mizpah Church Road, $6,000

McWallas Investments, LLC, of NC, to Piedmont Preferred Properties, LLC, of NC, tracts Shamu Drive, $59,000

Melissa Clark and Shaun Clark to Brenda Mosqueda, lots Highland Heights, on Boyd Street, $3,000

Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust to Quincy J. Jones and Selena M. Jones, property Hubbard Street, $45,500

Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Michael T. Farmer II and Taylor M. McMillion, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Park Place, phase one, $229,500

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Chad E. Garland and Cassandra Y. Garland, lot Winsome Forest on Marguerite Court, $300,000

Michael S. Brown to Burton T. Adair and Chelsea E. Polk, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, on Hush Hickory Trace, $276,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Doris W. Farmer to Jarrett L. Barksdale, one acre NC-2363, $91,000

George H. Isley Jr. and Doiless J. Isley to Brian W. Lovelace and Victoria H. Lovelace, two acres Lawndale Drive, $50,000

Darren S. Attebery and Bonnie S. Attebery to Susan C. Treadway, lots Price’s Acres, $171,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP

Timothy K. Stevens and Jodi L. Stevens to Trey Michael Duncan and Lauren M. Duncan, lot Deertract Loop, $283,000

George W. Leonard to Dennis Leonard, lot Brandy Road, $132,500

Allen R. Martin and Gerolynn H. Martin to Paul Charles Fransen and Lois Pegram Fransen, lot Anglin Mill Road, $165,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Marjorie M. Boyles, tract Hamlet Hills, $160,000

