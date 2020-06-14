Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey S. Ragan and Deanna Jo Ragan to Laurent Pilon and Olivia Caroline Roten, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Crows’ Nest Drive, $635,000
Ms. Alisha N. Broadnax to 411 Dogwood Acres, LLC, to T. Boyd Properties and Investments, LLC, lot Dogwood Acres, LLC, lot Dogwood Acres, phase III, $158,000
Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., one acre “Plat of Survey for Rodney and Jeanne Sorrell,” $32,000
Rodney D. Sorrell and Jeanne R. Sorrell to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., (second lot) one acre “Plat of Survey for Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell,” $32,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mysti Smart Billingsley and William D. Billingsley to Chad Thomas Harmon, lot East Stadium Drive, $120,000
Thomas K. Peterson and Ms. Kaylene C. Peterson to Michael Earl Jones III and Taylor S. Jones, lot Morgan Road, $124,000
GW Property Solutions, LLC, to Rossanna Carrillo and Fernando Carrillo, two tracts Odle Lane, $44,000
Dave Califf and Renee Califf to Milan W. Markov, property Patrick Street, $129,000
Christopher L. Higgs and Cassie E. Higgs to Richard B. Rivers Jr., 1.01 acres Shady Grove Road or NC-1533, $133,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Intella Investment Group, LLC, to T. Boyd Properties and Investments, LLC, lot Wilson Street, $35,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
William R. McLawhorn to Layden McLawhorn Tripp and Bobby Nickles Tripp, lot Chestnut Grove subdivision, $161,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kevin Dell Gregg and Kathryn LeBaube Gregg to Eric Scott Greer and Julie Hamlett Greer, lot Richardson Drive, $215,000
Robert Bishop to Byron Reid McKinney, lot Midway Farms (on Thomas Trail), $78,000
Randy Dale Dockery Jr. to Sharon S. Dockery, two tracts (Courts Road then US-29), $201,500
Robert Mark Matthews, plus Bradley Lee Matthews and Megan Matthews, to Score Properties, LLC, lots County Home Road, $48,000
Kevin Michael Shaw and Janet Dawn Shaw to CAD Home Crafters, LLC, lots “Plat of Survey for Kevin Shaw,” $85,000
John A. Kuster and Georgie G. Kuster to Daniel F. Dodson and Meaghan R. Dodson, lot South Belmont, Block B, $229,000
Rickey Bell and Peggy Gamble-Bell, plus Alisha Bell to Angela Sue Farmer, lot Mizpah Church Road, $6,000
McWallas Investments, LLC, of NC, to Piedmont Preferred Properties, LLC, of NC, tracts Shamu Drive, $59,000
Melissa Clark and Shaun Clark to Brenda Mosqueda, lots Highland Heights, on Boyd Street, $3,000
Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust to Quincy J. Jones and Selena M. Jones, property Hubbard Street, $45,500
Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Michael T. Farmer II and Taylor M. McMillion, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Park Place, phase one, $229,500
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Chad E. Garland and Cassandra Y. Garland, lot Winsome Forest on Marguerite Court, $300,000
Michael S. Brown to Burton T. Adair and Chelsea E. Polk, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, on Hush Hickory Trace, $276,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Doris W. Farmer to Jarrett L. Barksdale, one acre NC-2363, $91,000
George H. Isley Jr. and Doiless J. Isley to Brian W. Lovelace and Victoria H. Lovelace, two acres Lawndale Drive, $50,000
Darren S. Attebery and Bonnie S. Attebery to Susan C. Treadway, lots Price’s Acres, $171,000
STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP
Timothy K. Stevens and Jodi L. Stevens to Trey Michael Duncan and Lauren M. Duncan, lot Deertract Loop, $283,000
George W. Leonard to Dennis Leonard, lot Brandy Road, $132,500
Allen R. Martin and Gerolynn H. Martin to Paul Charles Fransen and Lois Pegram Fransen, lot Anglin Mill Road, $165,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Marjorie M. Boyles, tract Hamlet Hills, $160,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.