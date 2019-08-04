Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Kristi Vestal Collins and Christopher Lee Collins, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $285,500
Avocet Investments, LLC, to David Duff and Nilsa Carrero, lot Pearman Estates, $78,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Edith Lillard and Joseph Timothy Lillard to Adelfo Hernandez Fabian and Diocelina Santana, lot Grand Oaks Drive and Aiken Summit Road, $119,000
Northridge Development Corp. of NC to Richard Young, lot Wilshire Drive, $53,000
Daniel Hawks and Helen Hawks to Scott Michaels and Carrie Michaels, lot West Meadow Road, $92,000
Betty G. Brown to Virginia Fitts Fulton, lot East Stadium Drive, $80,000
Ernest Austin Knight III and Michelle Knight to Snow Enterprise, LLC, lots Beddingfeld Road, $5,000
Ervin G. Roberts and Wanda C. Roberts to Darry Lashawn Moyer, lot Briarwood Trail, $139,000
Yvonne L. Chambers to Christian L. Corum and Cassidy Corum, lot north High Street, $65,000
Carroll F. Haines and Martha Jane Haines to Donald Ray Dickerson Jr. and Tammy T. Dickerson, lot Bethlehem Church Road, $63,500
Ronald Lee Meeks and Michelle W. Meeks to Darren L. Meeks and Kellie M. Meeks, lot Tanglebrook Trail, $172,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Halbert L. May and Iris W. May to Michael A. Minner and Amanda D. Burton, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dogwood Acres subdivision, phase IV, $190,000
Jason Matthew Kallam and Ashley Swink Kallam to Adam Tilley, lot Washington Street Extension, $77,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Michael W. Fulp and Bobbie Lynn J. Fulp to William Kirk Burton, lot Nevermore Drive, $177,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Patricia R. Clinard, plus Jeffrey S. Clinard and Regina Clinard to Laura A. Swarts, lot Gem Stone Loop, $100,000
Kevin R. Collier and Eva M. Collier to Dale L. Roach and Mary L. Roach, lot Valley Ridge Farms, $35,000
Douglas H. Chisholm and Sandra Chisholm to Jeffrey Ford Haynes, lot Bethany Road or NC-2316, $77,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kevin Shane Brunk to Yancy King and Kelley King, tracts J.T. Stallings property, $239,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Jackie F. Saunders to Robert Kyle Southard, lot Dibrell Road, $65,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Paula Neil Carroll Heglar vs. Jody Lynn Heglar
Shakenna N. Billing Stywalt vs. Romaeo K. Stywalt
Candace Nichole Ball Aldridge vs. Gregory Neil Aldridge
Brittany Hope Simes vs. John Michael Simes
Stephanie Penny Peterson vs. Carlise Tyrone Dixon
Paulette Masika Smith vs. Marcus Junius Pratt
Tonya Montez Taylor vs. Eddie Lamont Bishop
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Thomas Earl Stokes from Kimberly G. Stokes
Victoria Light Cates from Richard Mark Cates
Elizabeth Peyton E. Maynard from Michael Patrick Maynard
Angela Smith Dale from James Matthew Dale
Danielle Nicole Mitchell from Chevez Kye Mitchell
Marty Edward Seamon from Kelly Denny Seamon
Andrew James Davis from Brenicia Ann Davis
Brandi Nicole Harbin from Ronnie Cruz Harbin
Albert Ray Sutphin II from Michelle Lee Sutphin