Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
William Britt Wilkins to Jeffery Paul Harris and Glenna Tinkham-Harris, 12.4 acres $60,000
Ralph E. McCracken and Marian C. McCracken to Jessica Brooke Atkins and Audra Lynn Atkins, lot Belews Lake Acres, section 2, $275,000
James Smith Builders, LLC, to David Manuel and Melinda Manuel, lot Survey for James Smith Builders, $265,000
Kristin C. Freeman to Kenneth Brandin Barnett, lot Ellisboro Road, $130,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert Bryan Hylton and Sharon Hylton Jessup to MLCH, LLC, lot Manley Street, $25,000
Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Meeks Rental Properties, LLC, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 15, on Greenwood Street, $15,000
Petronilo Macias Espinoza and Maria Marguia Espinoza to Robert Lee Watkins and Cathy Rease Watkins, lot Railroad Street at Byrd Avenue, $122,000
JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, to Jacob Kevin Anders, lot Union Street, $91,000
Curtis Allen Southard II and Jessie Tuttle Southard to Stacy L. Royea and Stephen M. Comer, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Greenway Drive, $195,000
Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells, substitute trustee, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, lot Woodland Drive in Grand Oaks, $65,500
Anthony Scott Lovings and Amy Kay Lovings to Brandon Ellis and Amanda McGuire, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Creekside, section C, $163,000
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, to Mynah Investments, LLC, lot Irving Avenue, $18,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Samuel Charles Schlosser and Christine Schlosser to Sherry Shumate Chapman, 10.855 acres Beaver Creek Road, $28,000
Angela H. Boles and Thomas Eugene Grant Jr. to Sean Christopher Washington, lot west Jackson Street, $122,000
Minnie N. Bullins to Town of Madison, one acres Plat of Survey for Town of Madison, $20,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
John M. Kasten to David A. Agee and Jennifer Agee, lot Whispering Pines, $155,000
Steve J. Wilson and Patricia H. Wilson to John G. Edwards and Elizabeth D. Edwards, 16.627 acres property Bent Farm Road, $50,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Joseph E. Smith to Ginger Silver and Paul Christian, lots Old Mill Estates, $115,000
Aheron Builders Inc. of NC to Jonathan E. Collins and Lisa E. Collins, lot Minor Subdivision Plat for Philip C. Johnston and Gretchen H. Johnston, $269,500
Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Joseph M. Craig and Kimberly Hall Craig, 1.02 acres property of Allen Wayne Haynes, $286,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Brandon Miller, lots Old Mill Estates, section 4, $157,000
Ernest Hodges and Mary Hodges to Jane Sexton Herr, lot Roberts Farm Road, $50,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christine M. Duncan to Richard Thomas O’Bryant and Savannah Storm Richards, lot Harrison Crossroad Loop, $110,000
Brian Douglas Robertson and Erin Harrell Robertson to Jalon Lee, 1.764 acres Secondary Subdivision of Paul Robertson, $316,000
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. to Charles L. Bumpus and Patti G. Bumpus, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $289,000
Alice S. Perkins to Real Estates Flip Man, LLC, lot Wolf Island Road, $55,000
Phillip W. Dalton and Susan L. Dalton to Doris P. Young, lot Cypress Drive, $183,000
Eagle Nest Properties, LLC, to James Boyd Hunter and Tiffany Lorraine Dawson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Payless Road, $70,000
Milton P. Cunningham and Ann W. Cunningham to Linda L. Baumgartner and Chester G. Baumgartner IV, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Teal Road in Flat Rock Farms, $280,000
Cynthia M. Carter to Autumn K. Carter to Joshua Caleb Bottenfield, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Vernon Road, $121,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
WJS Truck Sales Inc. of NC to William Matthew Mitchell and Kayla Ann Collins Mitchell, 76.375 acres Smothers Road, $155,000
Double Springs, LLC, to Anthony Kriaris Jr. and Catherine A. Kriaris, 15.873 acres NC-704, $56,000
Johnie Ruth Collins and David Worth Collins to Frances Greene Varner, lot County Home Road, $60,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.