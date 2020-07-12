Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

William Britt Wilkins to Jeffery Paul Harris and Glenna Tinkham-Harris, 12.4 acres $60,000

Ralph E. McCracken and Marian C. McCracken to Jessica Brooke Atkins and Audra Lynn Atkins, lot Belews Lake Acres, section 2, $275,000

James Smith Builders, LLC, to David Manuel and Melinda Manuel, lot Survey for James Smith Builders, $265,000

Kristin C. Freeman to Kenneth Brandin Barnett, lot Ellisboro Road, $130,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert Bryan Hylton and Sharon Hylton Jessup to MLCH, LLC, lot Manley Street, $25,000

Marchall Ronnie Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Meeks Rental Properties, LLC, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 15, on Greenwood Street, $15,000

Petronilo Macias Espinoza and Maria Marguia Espinoza to Robert Lee Watkins and Cathy Rease Watkins, lot Railroad Street at Byrd Avenue, $122,000

JMG Properties of Eden, LLC, to Jacob Kevin Anders, lot Union Street, $91,000

Curtis Allen Southard II and Jessie Tuttle Southard to Stacy L. Royea and Stephen M. Comer, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Greenway Drive, $195,000

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells, substitute trustee, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, lot Woodland Drive in Grand Oaks, $65,500

Anthony Scott Lovings and Amy Kay Lovings to Brandon Ellis and Amanda McGuire, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Creekside, section C, $163,000

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, to Mynah Investments, LLC, lot Irving Avenue, $18,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Samuel Charles Schlosser and Christine Schlosser to Sherry Shumate Chapman, 10.855 acres Beaver Creek Road, $28,000

Angela H. Boles and Thomas Eugene Grant Jr. to Sean Christopher Washington, lot west Jackson Street, $122,000

Minnie N. Bullins to Town of Madison, one acres Plat of Survey for Town of Madison, $20,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

John M. Kasten to David A. Agee and Jennifer Agee, lot Whispering Pines, $155,000

Steve J. Wilson and Patricia H. Wilson to John G. Edwards and Elizabeth D. Edwards, 16.627 acres property Bent Farm Road, $50,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Joseph E. Smith to Ginger Silver and Paul Christian, lots Old Mill Estates, $115,000

Aheron Builders Inc. of NC to Jonathan E. Collins and Lisa E. Collins, lot Minor Subdivision Plat for Philip C. Johnston and Gretchen H. Johnston, $269,500

Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. of NC to Joseph M. Craig and Kimberly Hall Craig, 1.02 acres property of Allen Wayne Haynes, $286,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Brandon Miller, lots Old Mill Estates, section 4, $157,000

Ernest Hodges and Mary Hodges to Jane Sexton Herr, lot Roberts Farm Road, $50,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christine M. Duncan to Richard Thomas O’Bryant and Savannah Storm Richards, lot Harrison Crossroad Loop, $110,000

Brian Douglas Robertson and Erin Harrell Robertson to Jalon Lee, 1.764 acres Secondary Subdivision of Paul Robertson, $316,000

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. to Charles L. Bumpus and Patti G. Bumpus, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $289,000

Alice S. Perkins to Real Estates Flip Man, LLC, lot Wolf Island Road, $55,000

Phillip W. Dalton and Susan L. Dalton to Doris P. Young, lot Cypress Drive, $183,000

Eagle Nest Properties, LLC, to James Boyd Hunter and Tiffany Lorraine Dawson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Payless Road, $70,000

Milton P. Cunningham and Ann W. Cunningham to Linda L. Baumgartner and Chester G. Baumgartner IV, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Teal Road in Flat Rock Farms, $280,000

Cynthia M. Carter to Autumn K. Carter to Joshua Caleb Bottenfield, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Vernon Road, $121,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

WJS Truck Sales Inc. of NC to William Matthew Mitchell and Kayla Ann Collins Mitchell, 76.375 acres Smothers Road, $155,000

Double Springs, LLC, to Anthony Kriaris Jr. and Catherine A. Kriaris, 15.873 acres NC-704, $56,000

Johnie Ruth Collins and David Worth Collins to Frances Greene Varner, lot County Home Road, $60,000

