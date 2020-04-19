Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Randall Southard to J&M Investment Properties of Stokesdale, LLC, of NC, 1.245 acres “Survey for Darrell M. Southard,” $30,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County of NC to Blackstock, LLC, of NC, lot The Boulevard, $35,000

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, to James Wingfield, lot Grand Oaks, section C, or Knollwood Drive, $32,000

Truist Bank (aka BB&T) to Dayan Marisa Watson, lot Hamilton Hills Estates, No. 2, $20,500

Joshua Odell and Erin Odell to Justin Odell, lot Church Street, $20,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, to Village Capital & Investment, LLC, lot Patterson Street, $33,000

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Jesse Griffith, lot Price Road, $11,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

James Timothy Steele and Barbara C. Steele to Lisa Ellen Steele Shinn, lots Island Drive, $53,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Ms. Deanna Pankowski to SMI Investment Inc., two tracts Janet Drive, $15,500

Eddy Patton and Sonja Patton to Richard Lloyd and Lisa L. McShane Lloyd, lot Laurel Bluff Road, $174,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans to Deep Springs Maintenance Group, LLC, of NC, 7.215 acres Bass Street, $17,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Trim Side Out Inc. of NC to John C. Mathews and Pamela A. Mathews, lot Pearman Estates, phase I, $350,000

Thomas W. Apple and Patricia W. Apple, plus Dwight R. Apple and Jessica C. Apple, to City of Reidsville, property South Scales Street, $25,000

Granville Homes, LLC, to William R. Watson Jr. and Shannon Teague Watson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $304,000

Anthony Davis and Angela Renee Martin Davis to Linda Vanhoven, lot Lindsey Road, $50,000

Ms. Mary E. Yellock to Madison Haynes, lot Piedmont Street, $99,000

Laura W. Rippey and Steven Rippey to John Daniel and Pandora Daniel, lot Settle Bridge Road, $400,000

Angela M. Bozenbury to Doris Helen Harrison, lot Benaja Crossing, $50,000

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Courtney Schell, lots Wray Drive of the Watlington subdivision, $92,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Sheree Dawn Adams Cunningham vs. Christopher S. Cunningham

Jessica Akoka Shosola vs. Joseph Levi Scruggs

Ronda Myers Penn vs. Blair Lee Penn

Josh Aaron Alves vs. Tiffany Louise Alves

Martin Gaston Grenier vs. Deborah Cooper Grenier

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Douglas McKinley Shell from Jo Ann Shell

Roy B. Currence Jr. from Vanessa F. Currence

Todd C. Finney from Tiffany Finney

Lamont McNair from Pansy Dillard McNair

Tanisha Danielle Richmond from Brandon Sintel Richmond

Vonisha Latrice Littlejohn from Carlos Devon Bailey

Tags

Load comments