Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Randall Southard to J&M Investment Properties of Stokesdale, LLC, of NC, 1.245 acres “Survey for Darrell M. Southard,” $30,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Aging, Disability & Transit Services of Rockingham County of NC to Blackstock, LLC, of NC, lot The Boulevard, $35,000
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, to James Wingfield, lot Grand Oaks, section C, or Knollwood Drive, $32,000
Truist Bank (aka BB&T) to Dayan Marisa Watson, lot Hamilton Hills Estates, No. 2, $20,500
Joshua Odell and Erin Odell to Justin Odell, lot Church Street, $20,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, to Village Capital & Investment, LLC, lot Patterson Street, $33,000
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Jesse Griffith, lot Price Road, $11,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
James Timothy Steele and Barbara C. Steele to Lisa Ellen Steele Shinn, lots Island Drive, $53,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Ms. Deanna Pankowski to SMI Investment Inc., two tracts Janet Drive, $15,500
Eddy Patton and Sonja Patton to Richard Lloyd and Lisa L. McShane Lloyd, lot Laurel Bluff Road, $174,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Clyde L. Evans III and Hannah W. Evans to Deep Springs Maintenance Group, LLC, of NC, 7.215 acres Bass Street, $17,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Trim Side Out Inc. of NC to John C. Mathews and Pamela A. Mathews, lot Pearman Estates, phase I, $350,000
Thomas W. Apple and Patricia W. Apple, plus Dwight R. Apple and Jessica C. Apple, to City of Reidsville, property South Scales Street, $25,000
Granville Homes, LLC, to William R. Watson Jr. and Shannon Teague Watson, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $304,000
Anthony Davis and Angela Renee Martin Davis to Linda Vanhoven, lot Lindsey Road, $50,000
Ms. Mary E. Yellock to Madison Haynes, lot Piedmont Street, $99,000
Laura W. Rippey and Steven Rippey to John Daniel and Pandora Daniel, lot Settle Bridge Road, $400,000
Angela M. Bozenbury to Doris Helen Harrison, lot Benaja Crossing, $50,000
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Courtney Schell, lots Wray Drive of the Watlington subdivision, $92,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Sheree Dawn Adams Cunningham vs. Christopher S. Cunningham
Jessica Akoka Shosola vs. Joseph Levi Scruggs
Ronda Myers Penn vs. Blair Lee Penn
Josh Aaron Alves vs. Tiffany Louise Alves
Martin Gaston Grenier vs. Deborah Cooper Grenier
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Douglas McKinley Shell from Jo Ann Shell
Roy B. Currence Jr. from Vanessa F. Currence
Todd C. Finney from Tiffany Finney
Lamont McNair from Pansy Dillard McNair
Tanisha Danielle Richmond from Brandon Sintel Richmond
Vonisha Latrice Littlejohn from Carlos Devon Bailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.