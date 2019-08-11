Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. to Joshua Cole Mears and Allison Renee Mears, lot Twin Creeks, phase V, $204,000

Wesley R. Brendle to Victoria Nicole Foster and Robin L. Foster, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $247,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, to Edgar Moises Zuniga Robertson, lot Norman Drive, $107,000

Sue P. Dodson to Mark D. Wyatt and Melba T. Wyatt, tract Martinwood, $73,000

Ronald D. Bullock Jr. and Susan B. Bullock to Michael W. Fulp and Bobbie Lynn Fulp, lot Green Knolls Drive, $177,500

Jessie J. Manns and Ardell Manns to Leander J. Adams, lot South New Street, $5,000

Zane F. Spears and Threasa P. Spears to LYL, LLC, of NC, lot Prospect and McConnell streets, $30,000

Deloris Biggs to Roderick Brim and Kimberly Brim, lot Northridge Drive, $111,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Brandon L. Johnson and Cynthia L. Johnson, lots Dogwood Acres, $193,500

Brenda Peters to Daniel Law and Amanda Marie Law, lot Hunter Street, $59,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Larry E. White, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Judy R. White, (and wife, Judy R. White), to Charles A. Stewart Jr. and Sarah Walker Stewart, 10.26 acres W.H. Brame Farm, $11,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Jimmy N. Lawson and Donna F. Lawson to Donald Edward Grisgraber and Nancy H. Bartlett, tracts Martin Farm Road, $35,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Family Dollar Stores of North Carolina Inc. to BV 195, LLC, of NC, property South Scales Street, $325,000

Jerry L. Thacker and Susan T. Thacker, plus Larry K. Thacker and Judy B. Thacker, along with Joey D. Thacker and Cynthia T. Thacker to Clayton Scott Mitchell and Brenda G. Mitchell, lot George Street, $80,000

Joshua B. Carter and Randall Scott Ward to Matthew S. Carter, tracts US-158, $50,000

Bradley Scott Clayton and Lauren Strickland Clayton to Junior Rodriguez and Erasmo H. Rodriguez, lot Fox Hunt Lane, $158,500

JoAnn Corum Smith and Joe Lee Smith Jr. to Jessica Long, lot Olive Court, phase I, $180,000

William F. Horsley to Jacob B. Balsley III and Matilda T. Balsley, property of R.P. Richardson Estate, $205,000

Adam Pruitt and Tracy Pruitt to Todd Cravens and Brandi Baliel, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Windemere Drive, $185,500

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Quaneta S. Pearson vs. Lee A. Pearson

Stephanie Jill Castro vs. Stephen Jose Castro

Melissa Ann Couch vs. Joseph Allen Woodall

Erica Tanisha Michelle Johnson vs. Christopher Michael Johnson

Paul Stewart Dula vs. Mollie Marie Dula

Bridgett Nesbitt Weeks vs. James Brandon Weeks

Lavonna Ann Wilson vs. James William Wilson Jr.

Pamela Marie Hemric vs. Joshua Curtis Hemric

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Fajoya Lashay White from Randy Allen White

Shawn Lynette M. Ramseur from Melvin Cornell Ramseur Jr.

Jessica Lynn Lunsford Thompson from Keith William Thompson Jr.

Andrea Marie Menor-Masich from Jacob John Masich

Dhan Maya Darjee from Ganga Darjee

Michael Ray Michaels from Leah Dacumos Michaels

