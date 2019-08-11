Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. to Joshua Cole Mears and Allison Renee Mears, lot Twin Creeks, phase V, $204,000
Wesley R. Brendle to Victoria Nicole Foster and Robin L. Foster, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $247,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
J&J Properties of Eden, LLC, to Edgar Moises Zuniga Robertson, lot Norman Drive, $107,000
Sue P. Dodson to Mark D. Wyatt and Melba T. Wyatt, tract Martinwood, $73,000
Ronald D. Bullock Jr. and Susan B. Bullock to Michael W. Fulp and Bobbie Lynn Fulp, lot Green Knolls Drive, $177,500
Jessie J. Manns and Ardell Manns to Leander J. Adams, lot South New Street, $5,000
Zane F. Spears and Threasa P. Spears to LYL, LLC, of NC, lot Prospect and McConnell streets, $30,000
Deloris Biggs to Roderick Brim and Kimberly Brim, lot Northridge Drive, $111,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Brandon L. Johnson and Cynthia L. Johnson, lots Dogwood Acres, $193,500
Brenda Peters to Daniel Law and Amanda Marie Law, lot Hunter Street, $59,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Larry E. White, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Judy R. White, (and wife, Judy R. White), to Charles A. Stewart Jr. and Sarah Walker Stewart, 10.26 acres W.H. Brame Farm, $11,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Jimmy N. Lawson and Donna F. Lawson to Donald Edward Grisgraber and Nancy H. Bartlett, tracts Martin Farm Road, $35,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Family Dollar Stores of North Carolina Inc. to BV 195, LLC, of NC, property South Scales Street, $325,000
Jerry L. Thacker and Susan T. Thacker, plus Larry K. Thacker and Judy B. Thacker, along with Joey D. Thacker and Cynthia T. Thacker to Clayton Scott Mitchell and Brenda G. Mitchell, lot George Street, $80,000
Joshua B. Carter and Randall Scott Ward to Matthew S. Carter, tracts US-158, $50,000
Bradley Scott Clayton and Lauren Strickland Clayton to Junior Rodriguez and Erasmo H. Rodriguez, lot Fox Hunt Lane, $158,500
JoAnn Corum Smith and Joe Lee Smith Jr. to Jessica Long, lot Olive Court, phase I, $180,000
William F. Horsley to Jacob B. Balsley III and Matilda T. Balsley, property of R.P. Richardson Estate, $205,000
Adam Pruitt and Tracy Pruitt to Todd Cravens and Brandi Baliel, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Windemere Drive, $185,500
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Quaneta S. Pearson vs. Lee A. Pearson
Stephanie Jill Castro vs. Stephen Jose Castro
Melissa Ann Couch vs. Joseph Allen Woodall
Erica Tanisha Michelle Johnson vs. Christopher Michael Johnson
Paul Stewart Dula vs. Mollie Marie Dula
Bridgett Nesbitt Weeks vs. James Brandon Weeks
Lavonna Ann Wilson vs. James William Wilson Jr.
Pamela Marie Hemric vs. Joshua Curtis Hemric
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Fajoya Lashay White from Randy Allen White
Shawn Lynette M. Ramseur from Melvin Cornell Ramseur Jr.
Jessica Lynn Lunsford Thompson from Keith William Thompson Jr.
Andrea Marie Menor-Masich from Jacob John Masich
Dhan Maya Darjee from Ganga Darjee
Michael Ray Michaels from Leah Dacumos Michaels