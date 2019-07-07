Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Kevin Michael Morris and Jessica B. Morris, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $284,500
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ian William Ladd and Lara Michelle Ladd, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 2, Windrush Court Property of Collybrooke, LLC, $283,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Thomas Shane Woodall and Janet Blackburn Woodall to Raymond Carl Thomas II, lot North Fieldcrest Road, $17,000
Kenny Dale Mounce and Jennifer Sutliff Mounce, plus Ms. Kay Mounce Duncan to Richard Lee Mounce, lot Price Road, $5,500
James Price Garrett Jr., by and through his attorney-in-fact, Mary Beth Garrett-Irving, to Michael Villarose and Lesley Villarose, 10.771 acres +/- “Exempt Subdivision for H. Michael Villarose,” $16,500
MLCH, LLC, to TJ Rentals, LLC, lot Ridge Avenue, $7,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
George T. Fulp to 138 Murphy, LLC, two tracts Murphy Street, $40,000
Richard Bennett Smith and Deborah C. Smith to The Investment Network Inc., property of Washington Mills Co. or Fourth Avenue at Rand Street, $20,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Edmundo (NMV) Pinzon and Miranda Hernandez Pinzon to Nikkolas A. Hernandez, lot Landfall Trace, $65,000
Robert C. Teeters Jr. and Teresa Lea Teeters to Robert Nicholas Carter and Kristi Sparrow Carter, 2.523 acres Ravenwood II, $170,000
David E. Yoder and Cheryl S. Yoder to Jennie L. Elliott and Nancy J. Elliott, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.025 acres Snead Road, $119,500
Ashleylayne H. Bell and Adam Bell to Brian E. Harbour, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section N, $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carolyn M. Payne to Christopher Donald Matthews and Peter Scott McKinnon, lot Pennrose Drive, $200,000
Alex R. Stanley to John A. Lunderman II and Vicky Lunderman, 7.527 acres Tate Road, $147,500
Jose Miranda Diego and Eva Gisela Miranda-Garibay to Celestino Saul Reyes and Ma De Lourdes Flores Lucio, lots Hill Street, $9,500
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Trustee, to Salvador Garcia, lot Northwest Market Street, $6,000
Percy L. Bass Jr. and Karren D. Pass to Daniel L. Buchanan and Laura C. Buchanan, lot Grooms Road, $188,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Eddy A. Irving and Jennifer W. Irving to Arnold Lee Berry, lots Deodara Lane, $149,000
Virginia H. Smith to Georg Josef Schneider and Jessica Grant Schneider, lot NC-700, $83,000
Cody Lee Thompson to Byron D. Crawford and Robin F. Crawford, property NC-700, $86,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stephanie B. McDowell to Jayson McDowell, 2.066 acres Chickasaw Drive, $83,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Stacey Lynn Graves Willis vs. John Raymond Willis II
Jennifer Anne Blalock Robinson vs. John Howard Robinson
Meagan Renee Kerbs vs. Andrew Wayne Kerbs
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Tina Lynn Collins Cardona from Arnaldo Cardona
Richard George Vreeland from Leslie Feliciano-Vreeland
Jessica Elizabeth Thompson from Christopher David Hunt Thompson
Nancy Arthurs Caudle from Luther Garmon Caudle Jr.
Stacy W. Baughn from Anthony Lee Baughn
Sandy C. Moody from Richard A. Moody
Jennifer L. Dishmon from Brandon L. Dishmon
Charlie Anthony Hall from Amber Shelton Hall
Emily R. Hayduk from Matthew J. Hayduk