Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Hill and Rhonda Hill to Caley Jean Reddin, 5.00 acres “Survey Plat for Jerry L. East and Jona N. East,” $55,000
Daniel L. Hodges and Holly Hodges to Josh Cotton and Ansley Callanan, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase II, $325,000
Joyce I. Wheeler and Kenneth Lyas to Popi K. Makris, one-acre property Tourist Road, $150,000
Alecia F. Smith and Michael K. Smith to Trim Side Out Inc., lot Arthur Lane, $80,000
Michael J. White and Carole M. White, Trustees of Michael and Carole White Living Trust, to William C. Carroll and Claudia Carroll, property The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, on Scarlet Oak Court, $269,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robert Jason Hubley and Natalia Ann Hubley to Clayton David Kriechbaum, lot Hamilton Street Development, $38,000
Tammy Buckland and Steven Roy Buckland to Abelardo Morales, lot Washington Street, $67,500
McKeown Properties, LLC, of NC, to Christopher C. Edwards Jr. and Alyssa R. Edwards, lot NC-700, $207,000
Fredrik W. Nummela and Bonnie Nummela to Alisha Roberts, lot Madison Street, $90,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Tanner James Lunsford to Payton James Priddy, lot south 5th Avenue, $72,000
Dennis Ryan Priddy to Paul Glenn Wright, lots Peach Orchard Road, $4,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Cory Wayne Cook and Angela S. Cook to Anton Fedotov and Marina Forbes, lot Camden Farms, $290,000
Taylor Trantham to Judith Maricela Camerano, lot Graystone Village, $175,000
Pine State Builders Inc. to Tasha Lynn Tilley and Jonathan Gabriel Mirabal Barbosa, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $170,000
Lauren McDermott Duncan and Trey Michael Duncan to Thanh D. Hoang and Jennifer Patton, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section Q, on Saint Andrews Drive, $225,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth B. Broadway, plus John A. Broadway and Cathy L. Broadway, to Joshua Privett, 1.005 acres $61,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Roberta K. Tomlin to Raymond L. Light III, three tracts NC-1514, $112,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Piedmont Mobile and Home Supply, LLC, to Donnie Ray Perdue Jr. and Stephanie D. Perdue, lot Heathgate subdivision, $130,000
Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill to William Gregory Knowles and Teresa Knowles, 3.000 acres NC-87, $18,000
Anthony T. Davis and Angela Martin Davis to Ronnie Thorpe and Jacqueline B. Thorpe, three tracts Lindsey Street, $77,000
Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill to Jessica Danielle Marsh Cannon and Brandon Wayne Cannon, 11.177 acres “Plat of Survey for N. Michael Hill,” $245,000
Dwight R. Apple and Jessica C. Apple to Brent A. Green and Dana Green, lot US-158 Hwy., $105,000
Badger Capital III, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Schlegel Corp., $250,000
U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee, to Sandra Chilton, lot Jewel Road, $84,000
Keith Swift to Townsend Summit, LLC, lot Barnes Street, $30,000
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, to Peak Odell IV, LLC, lot Almond Road, $21,500
Jerry Monroe Suthard and Marian Suthard, along with Autumn Suthard Brown and Brandon Brown, plus Margaret Louise Suthard to Kevin Monroe Suthard, lot VFW Road, $131,000
Kelly Daniel Lovings and Deena Cobb Lovings to Jamil Jones and Sherry Jones, lots Wrayknolda, Block D, $22,000
Sherman David Graves to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, tracts Fontaine Place, $8,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Rachel Diffenauer and Travis Lark Diffenauer, plus Deborah Diffenauer, to Joseph S. Guilder, lot NC-700, $153,000
