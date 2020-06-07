Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey Hill and Rhonda Hill to Caley Jean Reddin, 5.00 acres “Survey Plat for Jerry L. East and Jona N. East,” $55,000

Daniel L. Hodges and Holly Hodges to Josh Cotton and Ansley Callanan, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase II, $325,000

Joyce I. Wheeler and Kenneth Lyas to Popi K. Makris, one-acre property Tourist Road, $150,000

Alecia F. Smith and Michael K. Smith to Trim Side Out Inc., lot Arthur Lane, $80,000

Michael J. White and Carole M. White, Trustees of Michael and Carole White Living Trust, to William C. Carroll and Claudia Carroll, property The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, on Scarlet Oak Court, $269,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert Jason Hubley and Natalia Ann Hubley to Clayton David Kriechbaum, lot Hamilton Street Development, $38,000

Tammy Buckland and Steven Roy Buckland to Abelardo Morales, lot Washington Street, $67,500

McKeown Properties, LLC, of NC, to Christopher C. Edwards Jr. and Alyssa R. Edwards, lot NC-700, $207,000

Fredrik W. Nummela and Bonnie Nummela to Alisha Roberts, lot Madison Street, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Tanner James Lunsford to Payton James Priddy, lot south 5th Avenue, $72,000

Dennis Ryan Priddy to Paul Glenn Wright, lots Peach Orchard Road, $4,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Cory Wayne Cook and Angela S. Cook to Anton Fedotov and Marina Forbes, lot Camden Farms, $290,000

Taylor Trantham to Judith Maricela Camerano, lot Graystone Village, $175,000

Pine State Builders Inc. to Tasha Lynn Tilley and Jonathan Gabriel Mirabal Barbosa, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $170,000

Lauren McDermott Duncan and Trey Michael Duncan to Thanh D. Hoang and Jennifer Patton, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section Q, on Saint Andrews Drive, $225,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Elizabeth B. Broadway, plus John A. Broadway and Cathy L. Broadway, to Joshua Privett, 1.005 acres $61,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Roberta K. Tomlin to Raymond L. Light III, three tracts NC-1514, $112,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Piedmont Mobile and Home Supply, LLC, to Donnie Ray Perdue Jr. and Stephanie D. Perdue, lot Heathgate subdivision, $130,000

Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill to William Gregory Knowles and Teresa Knowles, 3.000 acres NC-87, $18,000

Anthony T. Davis and Angela Martin Davis to Ronnie Thorpe and Jacqueline B. Thorpe, three tracts Lindsey Street, $77,000

Norman Michael Hill and Kathy T. Hill to Jessica Danielle Marsh Cannon and Brandon Wayne Cannon, 11.177 acres “Plat of Survey for N. Michael Hill,” $245,000

Dwight R. Apple and Jessica C. Apple to Brent A. Green and Dana Green, lot US-158 Hwy., $105,000

Badger Capital III, LLC, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Schlegel Corp., $250,000

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee, to Sandra Chilton, lot Jewel Road, $84,000

Keith Swift to Townsend Summit, LLC, lot Barnes Street, $30,000

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, to Peak Odell IV, LLC, lot Almond Road, $21,500

Jerry Monroe Suthard and Marian Suthard, along with Autumn Suthard Brown and Brandon Brown, plus Margaret Louise Suthard to Kevin Monroe Suthard, lot VFW Road, $131,000

Kelly Daniel Lovings and Deena Cobb Lovings to Jamil Jones and Sherry Jones, lots Wrayknolda, Block D, $22,000

Sherman David Graves to Andrews Properties of NC, LLC, tracts Fontaine Place, $8,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Rachel Diffenauer and Travis Lark Diffenauer, plus Deborah Diffenauer, to Joseph S. Guilder, lot NC-700, $153,000

