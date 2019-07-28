Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles H. Finan II and Barbara A. Finan to Mark Forrest Shina and Carol Faye Shina, lot Crews Nest at Belews Landing subdivision, phase I, $275,000

Bruce E. Neal to Stephany Lynn Moorefield Lawson and Mark Brandon Lawson, 18.715 acres US-Hwy. 158, $67,000

Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. of NC to Jordan Webster Smith and Casey Brame Smith, lots Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $169,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Philip John Pantano and Domenica Marie Pantano, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $272,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Audelio Almaguer to Gilbert Lee Hughes, lot Mizpah Church Road, $155,000

Premier Federal Credit Union to Dana Renee Blankenship, property Greenwood Street, $34,000

Moore Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to William Stephen White and Tracy Earles White, lots Irvin River Heights, $110,000

Barker Properties of Rockingham County, LLC, to Benjamin Huffman, lot South Fieldcrest Road, $20,000

Timothy Wayne Dix to Joshua Travis Overby, lot Stuart Street, $4,500

Maida B. Kober to Ahmad Asfour, lot “Survey for Jack T. Fleming” on Pierce Street, $197,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Vanessa Woods Swanson and David S. Swanson to Christopher M. Bowman and Nadine A. Bowman, 38.929 acres “Plot of Survey for Christopher M. Bowman and Nadine A. Bowman,” $170,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Nicholas Hankins, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $135,000

Logan Thomas Gentry and Timothy W. Gentry Jr. to Robin Carter York and William Henry York, lot Madison Street and Seventh Avenue, $73,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Angela B. Boggs and Christopher Boggs to Davont Pindle, lot NC-135, $75,000

Delbert E. James and Teresa L. James to Tyler W. Snavely and Annie Kate Snavely, lot Subdivision Plat for Rakestraw Investment Co., $165,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Avocet Investments, LLC, to Joy Wirsing Shaw and Steven Michael Shaw, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $65,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael D. Marshall and Amber Marshall to Vincent Cipoletti and Elizabeth Cipoletti, lot Regency Drive, $120,000

Alice L. Ward to Daniel Lee Hale, two tracts South Park Drive, $107,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Allied Investors Group, LLC, to Janine Harrison, property Grooms Road or NC-553, $127,000

Divorces filed

Joseph Howard Querry vs. Stephanie Shannon Querry

Yolanda T. Thompson Griffin vs. David Tyrone Griffin

Ashley Nicole Sutliff King vs. Butch McArthur King

Rebecca Sue Page Bridges vs. Johnathan Wayne Bridges

Enrika Ann Holden Jones vs. Marcus Devon Jones

Chelsea Danielle Hatley Ward vs. Andrew Travis Ward

Jacqueline Lee Harris Evans vs. Dustin Grant Evans

Divorces granted

Tammy Lynn McGaha from David Robert McGaha

Melissa Beth Bump from Palemon Florero Cortes

Brittany hope Simes from John Michael Simes

Kevin Thomas Kennelly Jr. from Lee Fitzgerald Kennelly

Melissa Rebecca Lynch from Ronald Wayne Lynch Jr.

Ikeia Renata Sharif from Devin Lamar Taylor

Bobbi Kay Allen from Michael Brandon Pruett

Rebecca Ann Uzzell from Phillip Warren Uzzell Jr.

