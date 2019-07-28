Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles H. Finan II and Barbara A. Finan to Mark Forrest Shina and Carol Faye Shina, lot Crews Nest at Belews Landing subdivision, phase I, $275,000
Bruce E. Neal to Stephany Lynn Moorefield Lawson and Mark Brandon Lawson, 18.715 acres US-Hwy. 158, $67,000
Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. of NC to Jordan Webster Smith and Casey Brame Smith, lots Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $169,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Philip John Pantano and Domenica Marie Pantano, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $272,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Audelio Almaguer to Gilbert Lee Hughes, lot Mizpah Church Road, $155,000
Premier Federal Credit Union to Dana Renee Blankenship, property Greenwood Street, $34,000
Moore Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to William Stephen White and Tracy Earles White, lots Irvin River Heights, $110,000
Barker Properties of Rockingham County, LLC, to Benjamin Huffman, lot South Fieldcrest Road, $20,000
Timothy Wayne Dix to Joshua Travis Overby, lot Stuart Street, $4,500
Maida B. Kober to Ahmad Asfour, lot “Survey for Jack T. Fleming” on Pierce Street, $197,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Vanessa Woods Swanson and David S. Swanson to Christopher M. Bowman and Nadine A. Bowman, 38.929 acres “Plot of Survey for Christopher M. Bowman and Nadine A. Bowman,” $170,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Nicholas Hankins, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $135,000
Logan Thomas Gentry and Timothy W. Gentry Jr. to Robin Carter York and William Henry York, lot Madison Street and Seventh Avenue, $73,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Angela B. Boggs and Christopher Boggs to Davont Pindle, lot NC-135, $75,000
Delbert E. James and Teresa L. James to Tyler W. Snavely and Annie Kate Snavely, lot Subdivision Plat for Rakestraw Investment Co., $165,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Avocet Investments, LLC, to Joy Wirsing Shaw and Steven Michael Shaw, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $65,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Michael D. Marshall and Amber Marshall to Vincent Cipoletti and Elizabeth Cipoletti, lot Regency Drive, $120,000
Alice L. Ward to Daniel Lee Hale, two tracts South Park Drive, $107,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Allied Investors Group, LLC, to Janine Harrison, property Grooms Road or NC-553, $127,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Joseph Howard Querry vs. Stephanie Shannon Querry
Yolanda T. Thompson Griffin vs. David Tyrone Griffin
Ashley Nicole Sutliff King vs. Butch McArthur King
Rebecca Sue Page Bridges vs. Johnathan Wayne Bridges
Enrika Ann Holden Jones vs. Marcus Devon Jones
Chelsea Danielle Hatley Ward vs. Andrew Travis Ward
Jacqueline Lee Harris Evans vs. Dustin Grant Evans
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Tammy Lynn McGaha from David Robert McGaha
Melissa Beth Bump from Palemon Florero Cortes
Brittany hope Simes from John Michael Simes
Kevin Thomas Kennelly Jr. from Lee Fitzgerald Kennelly
Melissa Rebecca Lynch from Ronald Wayne Lynch Jr.
Ikeia Renata Sharif from Devin Lamar Taylor
Bobbi Kay Allen from Michael Brandon Pruett
Rebecca Ann Uzzell from Phillip Warren Uzzell Jr.