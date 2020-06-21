Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ashley Janet Trimble to Justin Cantlin, lot Old Mill Estates, section 9, $18,000

Kristie S. Manuel to James David Owen, lot Whip-O-Will Hills, $18,000

Cold Creek Contracting Inc. to Robert Mitchell White Jr. and April Marie White, lot Brookfield, phase one, Maps 1 to 4, $303,000

L. Dean Sharpe to Adventure Asset, LLC, 6.56 acre-lots $13,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ronald G. Jeffries and Janice G. Jeffries to Michael Ray Craig Jr. and Brooke Joyce Craig, lot NC-700, $81,000

Ms. Delores A. Horne to John Travis, lots Park Heights, section 1, $79,000

Barry L. Mabe to Keith Bryant and Stephanie Bryant, plus Randal Bryant and Carla J. Bryant, lot Southwood Drive, $240,000

Harold David Smathers Jr. and Jean Hudson Smathers to Mary Lou Dancy, Free Trader, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $186,000

Patricia Ethridge to Valarie Bellamy, lot Caleb Street, $10,000

Donald P. Vanderwerff to Joshua Hayes and Shawna Michelle Hayes, lot Hamilton Street Development, $19,000

Jennifer M. Blanchard to Michael T. Blanchard, lot Grand Oaks, section L, $65,000

Constance D. Morton and John S. Morton to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, tracts Mill Street, $3,500

Carmine Graziani to Ronald D. Bradley Jr. and Kadisa S. Bradley, lots Eden Acres, map no. 3, on John Street, $171,500

Second Star Farms, LLC, of C, to Matthew E. Millaway, lot Union Street, $50,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Zachary Chilton and Dawn D. Chilton, plus John W. Chilton, to Vladimir Shyshko, lot Roach Street, $64,000

Mark D. Blackwelder and Jamie T. Blackwelder to Danny Ray Presnell, two lots Ellis Road, $15,000

David A. Agee and Jennifer L. Agee to Jonathan Wawrzyniak Vazquez, lot west Academy Street, $143,500

CMH Homes Inc. to Peter R. Lloyd, lot “Survey Plat for Roger L. Shelton and Betty P. Shelton,” $166,500

Donnie Ray Rhodes and Ms. Betty Hudson Old to Steven Daniel Paige, property Bryant Street (also lots Z. Lindsay Wall Estate), $50,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Danielle Marcelino Gonzalez and Haley Lynn Gonzalez, tract “Property of Grandford S. McKinney,” $150,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ashbee Inc. to Caroline Rose Curry, lot Lindsey Street, $4,000

Jerry L. Graves to Gwenulo U. Brown and Robert E. Brown Jr., lots Jackson and south Washington streets, $75,000

George Penn McMichael and Kimberly Walker McMichael to Kathleen E. Caldwell, lots Pennrose Park subdivision, $297,500

Charles E. Dyer to Kenneth Hernandez and Elver Hernandez, lot Richardson Drive, $129,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company (as trustee) to Triad Solutions Services, LLC, lot Tinderbox Road, $81,500

Joseph Michael Cresenzo and John Victor Cresenzo to James K. Shreiner and Krystal L. Harvey, two tracts NC-2020 on Stewart Store Road, $282,500

Tri-Star Group LLC, to Kathy Sterling and Lawrence Sterling, lots J.H. Meador addition, $65,000

Vernon Douglas McCraw and Daphne C. McCraw to Tomas Jimenez Galindo, one-fourth acre lot Scales Street, $8,000

Bradford Dwayne Vernon and Lori Vernon, plus Charles Lee Vernon, to Jamie Byers Simmons and Brandon Lee Simmons, 1.33 acres Maggy Valley Road, $20,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Gavin James Summers, Parcel A-1 of “property of Harry L. Griffin and Mary C. Griffin,” $140,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Peggy Y. Smith and Gregory N. Smith to Ms. Brittany N. Pennell, property Flat Rock Road (or Isabel M. Isley Estate), $112,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Sharon Moyer Palmer to Isaac P. Seger Sr. and Ms. Danielle Karen Mathis, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Village Drive, $130,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Yellow Dog Properties, LLC, to Caleb T. Willard and Victoria B. Willard, lot Rolling Hill Drive in Candy Creek Estates, section 2, $110,000

