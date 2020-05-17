Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
April M. White and Robert M. White Jr. to Dylan D. Austin and Laura C. Austin, lot Twin Creeks, phase III, $195,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Howard Smith, lot Old Mill Estates, section 11, $123,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Christina F. Bowman and Richard Bowman to MLCH, LLC, lot Boulevard Street and Oak Avenue, $10,000
James Wingfield and Phyllis Wingfield to Trey A. Horsley and Lakin H. Wingfield, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, three tracts NC-87, $90,000
Christopher Moore and Stacie Moore to Hubei Homes, LLC, lots Eden Acres, section D, $35,500
Floyd Hill, LLC, of NC, to Troy K. Scott and Brandi Scott, lot Robin Road, $79,000
Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to James B. Coone and Cynthia B. Coone, lot Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $121,000
Donald Ray Hancock and Mistydawn M. Hancock to Sheril Carr, 7.12 acres East Aiken Road, $47,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Avocet Investments, LLC, to Christopher Williams Jr. and April Williams, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $70,000
George T. Hanes and Barry V. Hanes to Christopher Lee Roberts, Johannes Nicholas Roberts, and Anna T. Roberts Hendricks, 31.4815 acres NC-1133, $155,000
Robert D. Coltrane and Jordan R. Mantel to Arthur Dulik Jr. and Ellen B. Dulik, lot Throckmorton Road, $155,000
Meda Howell Woods to Kenneth L. Harris Jr. and Bailey W. Harris, lots Dogwood Acres, phase III, $215,000
Melody Lynn Joyce to Meda Howell Woods, lot Washington Mills Co. subdivision on Third Avenue, $40,000
Cheryl Y. Holt to Brian L. Goins and Ashley Renea James, lot NC-704, $130,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Raschie Lane and Anne Lane to Jennifer Bailey, 1.50 acres Snead Road, $59,500
Edward L. Williams and Nancy Williams to Donald Van De Moere and Sherrie Van De Moere, 32.44 aces Price Road, $265,000
Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $21,000
Joel D. Corum and Norma Jean Corum to Charles J. Scarlette and Sadie J. Scarlette, lot Riverbend, $81,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Timothy M. Davis Jr. and Kyndal L. Cahill, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dovefield subdivision, $180,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Wayne Pass and Ella L. Pass to Marcos Bautista, 1.24 acres Courts Road, $5,000
CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Dale Reid Blackwell and Jennifer Thacker Blackwell, property East Oval Drive, $222,000
Steven Shoemaker to Logan F. Gunn and Stacie S. Gunn, lots Map of Irvinwoods, section C, $16,000
Tonya Leigh Crow to Gregory A. Brooks and Cheryl Mullins Brooks, lot Salem Church Road or The Plantation subdivision, $226,500
McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Kelsey Dale Lawson and Rodney D. Pruitt, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Combs Road, $297,000
Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $163,500
Sheryl M. Patton and David Patton to Ashley Fisher and Jason Fisher, lot Doe Run Road, $160,000
Cynthia W. Sarwi to Mary Beth Powell, lot Carolina Ridge subdivision, phase II, $180,000
Stonehaven Homes Inc. to Beverly F. Lieberman, lot Birchwood Drive, $227,000
Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. to Gerald M. Gantzer and Karen L. Gantzer, lot Carroll Creek, LLC, $276,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to Austin M. Wyrick, three tracts Jay Lane, $128,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Jets to Houses, LLC, to James Martin, lot NC-65, $15,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Casey Lynn Pruitt Davis and Brian Davis to Paul Miller, lot Brooks Road, $40,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Ervin Dean Lancaster vs. Michelle Rogers Lancaster
Betty Jo Combs vs. Michael Wesley Kyatt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.