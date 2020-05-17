Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

April M. White and Robert M. White Jr. to Dylan D. Austin and Laura C. Austin, lot Twin Creeks, phase III, $195,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Howard Smith, lot Old Mill Estates, section 11, $123,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Christina F. Bowman and Richard Bowman to MLCH, LLC, lot Boulevard Street and Oak Avenue, $10,000

James Wingfield and Phyllis Wingfield to Trey A. Horsley and Lakin H. Wingfield, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, three tracts NC-87, $90,000

Christopher Moore and Stacie Moore to Hubei Homes, LLC, lots Eden Acres, section D, $35,500

Floyd Hill, LLC, of NC, to Troy K. Scott and Brandi Scott, lot Robin Road, $79,000

Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to James B. Coone and Cynthia B. Coone, lot Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $121,000

Donald Ray Hancock and Mistydawn M. Hancock to Sheril Carr, 7.12 acres East Aiken Road, $47,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Avocet Investments, LLC, to Christopher Williams Jr. and April Williams, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $70,000

George T. Hanes and Barry V. Hanes to Christopher Lee Roberts, Johannes Nicholas Roberts, and Anna T. Roberts Hendricks, 31.4815 acres NC-1133, $155,000

Robert D. Coltrane and Jordan R. Mantel to Arthur Dulik Jr. and Ellen B. Dulik, lot Throckmorton Road, $155,000

Meda Howell Woods to Kenneth L. Harris Jr. and Bailey W. Harris, lots Dogwood Acres, phase III, $215,000

Melody Lynn Joyce to Meda Howell Woods, lot Washington Mills Co. subdivision on Third Avenue, $40,000

Cheryl Y. Holt to Brian L. Goins and Ashley Renea James, lot NC-704, $130,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Raschie Lane and Anne Lane to Jennifer Bailey, 1.50 acres Snead Road, $59,500

Edward L. Williams and Nancy Williams to Donald Van De Moere and Sherrie Van De Moere, 32.44 aces Price Road, $265,000

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $21,000

Joel D. Corum and Norma Jean Corum to Charles J. Scarlette and Sadie J. Scarlette, lot Riverbend, $81,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Timothy M. Davis Jr. and Kyndal L. Cahill, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Dovefield subdivision, $180,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Wayne Pass and Ella L. Pass to Marcos Bautista, 1.24 acres Courts Road, $5,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Dale Reid Blackwell and Jennifer Thacker Blackwell, property East Oval Drive, $222,000

Steven Shoemaker to Logan F. Gunn and Stacie S. Gunn, lots Map of Irvinwoods, section C, $16,000

Tonya Leigh Crow to Gregory A. Brooks and Cheryl Mullins Brooks, lot Salem Church Road or The Plantation subdivision, $226,500

McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Kelsey Dale Lawson and Rodney D. Pruitt, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Combs Road, $297,000

Legacy Investment Properties II, LLC, to Sagamore Homes NC, Inc., lots Winsome Forest, $163,500

Sheryl M. Patton and David Patton to Ashley Fisher and Jason Fisher, lot Doe Run Road, $160,000

Cynthia W. Sarwi to Mary Beth Powell, lot Carolina Ridge subdivision, phase II, $180,000

Stonehaven Homes Inc. to Beverly F. Lieberman, lot Birchwood Drive, $227,000

Jan W. Hilton Builders Inc. to Gerald M. Gantzer and Karen L. Gantzer, lot Carroll Creek, LLC, $276,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to Austin M. Wyrick, three tracts Jay Lane, $128,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Jets to Houses, LLC, to James Martin, lot NC-65, $15,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Casey Lynn Pruitt Davis and Brian Davis to Paul Miller, lot Brooks Road, $40,000

Divorces filed

Ervin Dean Lancaster vs. Michelle Rogers Lancaster

Betty Jo Combs vs. Michael Wesley Kyatt

