Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

Andrew Thomas Dawson to Wesley Adam Soots and Jamie Lee Hayes, lot Brann River Trail in Tyler Woods, $77,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Frederick G. Bennett and Paulette G. Bennett to Christopher Allman Riner and Donna Sharp Riner, 33.97 acres +/- Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase 3, $212,000

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., of NC, to Andrew C. Owen and Hayley H. Owen, 1.002 acres NC-2343, $260,000

Michael S. Hackney and Karen P. Malamut to Mark Clive Malcom and Sandra Mae Malcom, 20.417 acres (Mike Adamson property), $80,000

Stafford Homes of the Triad Inc. of NC to Jenna W. French, lots Twin Creeks, phase V, $177,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brenda R. Summerlin and Richard T. Summerlin to Wright/Cohen Properties, LLC, of NC, five tracts, $170,000

2019 Castle LLC, of New York, LLC, to Octavio Cortes, lots Merriman Street addition, $14,500

Christopher D. Clay and Joyce L. Clay to Victoria L. Dockery and Herman T. Dockery, lot Knollwood, $277,000

Thomas E. Hall Jr. and Janice Hall to Javier Trejo, lot First Street, $10,000

Dawn Renee Brisendine to Gary Malave, lot Summit Road, $63,000

Steve M. Hutchinson Jr. and Kimberly Hutchinson to Landon Fellows, two tracts Eden Acres, $132,500

Jesse B. Griffith to Kristen Adkins, lot Galloway Street, $15,000

Ms. Pamela L. Hayes to Debra Johnson, lot Bridge Street, $60,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

William Hunter Foulks and Elizabeth Foulks to Mechita Adkins Heffinger, lot Hawk’s Nest, section 2, $175,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Rinda Fagge Collins to Charles J. Bullins Jr. and Brianna Marie Bullins, 1.62 acres NC-2221, $140,000

Kendell Marie Martin to Timothy Smith and Lillie Smith, lot Lemons Road, $69,500

Rakestraw Investment Company Inc. to Andrea Hatcher, lot Graystone Village, phase II, $22,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Paul H. Carter and Betty Carter to Eduardo Dominguez, lot Wentworth Street, $14,000

Buddy A. Winchester to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, lot Mulberry Street, $20,000

Gregory Baynes Larimore and Linda Grant Larimore to Otis Gary Melvin and Kathy Davis Melvin, 22.304 acres Miller Chapel Road, $100,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Kaysha Lampkins and Larry Tinsley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Gibbs Road, $140,000

Sue Hardy Jackson to Tonya T. Gerringer, property NC-87, $220,000

Shree Sai Baba Investment, LLC, of NC, to Kuvarkunj, LLC, of Nc, lots J.P. Somers subdivision, Block C, $261,500

Linda K. Carter to Eric S. Hanks, lot Wentworth Street, $125,000

Ross Douglas McKinley, as Executor of Vicki L. Heisler Estate, to Joshua Dean Harris and April Harris, 12.069 acres Clifton Drive, $275,000

Joel Keith LeQuire and Heather Dawn LeQuire to Jessie Geraldine Joyce, lots Windemere on Cedar Run Drive, $170,000

Robert G. Byrd and Wendy W. Byrd to Steven Dennis Properties, LLC, lot Boyd Street, $57,500

Miles G. Stadler and Colleen C. Stadler to Robert Lewis Cate Jr. and Karen Stadler Cate, property $18,000

Judith Schumaker Cummings to Christopher L. Mays, lot “Survey Plat for Wilbur E. McGee,” $55,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

James D. Wrenn and Kaylee C. Wrenn to Matthew J. Carter, lot Lick Fork Creek Farms, phase IV, $70,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

John Lee Vernon and Mary Goodwin, by and through her agent, Tammy G. Douglas, to Vernon Property Holdings, LLC, 10.01 acres Ashley Loop Road, $50,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Brandon Wayne Cannon and Jessica Danielle M. Cannon to William Mangus and Patience Mangus, lots “Survey for Dillard Billingsley,” $120,000

Patricia A. Money and Ronnie W. Money to Samantha Martinez and Drake Slaughter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Candy Creek Estates, section 2, $136,000

