Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Garrett Young Bowman and Bridget Bowman to Taylor Thorne Lee and Kelly Hastings Lee, lot Payne Place, phase II, $207,000

Stephen M. Coe and Connie M. Coe to James D. Otwell and Rebekah G. Otwell, lot Leeward Drive in Belews Landing at Crows Nest subdivision, $426,500

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jenni Leigh Leamon and Robert Geoffrey Leamon, lot Seven Creeks, phase 2, $215,000

Elisanna Whalen to Christina S. Gowda and Vinay S. Gowda, lot Brookfield, phase one, $299,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda M. Holland to Burch Rodgers and Billie Jean Rodgers, lot Fieldcrest Road, $47,000

Daniel Ray Martin and Kelly Halsey Martin to Sunny South Properties, LLC, lot Carolina Avenue, $18,000

Raymond S. Bruins and Mandy L. Bruins to Lisa Kalin, lot Greenwood Street, $47,000

Robert Glen Futrell Jr. and Ann B. Futrell to Stanford Lee Price and Marvenia Diane W. Price, two tracts Henry Street, $10,000

Diane K. Guest to Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda M. Holland, lot West Hills subdivision, phase III, $78,000

Jason Crowder to Robert F. Williams Jr., lot Westerly Park Road, $91,000

Blessed Hope Baptist Church to MLCH, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $15,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Christopher Michael Burch and Laurie A. Richardson Burch to Christy K. McDaniel, lot west Academy Street, $53,000

Margie Wall McCollum to Donald G. Gilley, lot Hickory Grove addition No. 2, $135,000

Paul M. Backstrom and Amie P. Backstrom to Connor B. Fonville, lot Brennan Drive, $209,000

Mack D. Bottoms and Lou C. Bottoms to Carole J. Heffley and James R. Hicks Jr., lot Washington Street Extension, $36,000

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Jerry Lee Burroughs, lot Morning Star Estates, $55,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Renee C. Kincaid and John J. Pershing Kincaid Jr. to Hardin Wyatt Jarrett IV and Serena Hodges Jarrett, 3.719 acres Walker Street, $13,000

Howard S. Coe and April S. Coe to Brandon Matthew Allen and Claire C. Allen, lot Stillwater Lane, $249,000

Jerry Lee Whitt plus Jerry Lee Whitt Jr. and Renee Lee Whitt to Cameron Scott Straughn and Courtney Mae Straughn, lot NC-87, $130,000

Robert Jason Bailey and Debra Bailey to Elizabeth Ann Warren, lot Irvin Street, $105,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Donald Travis Weddel and Lesia Ann Weddel to Michael Christopher Gibbs and Ms. Ashlyn Christine Jackson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Wentworth Street, $50,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Melissa Ann Wellman Barrier vs. John Robert Barrier Jr.

Mykayla Ann Threatt Stamper vs. Christina Darnell Stamper

Marquita Regina Lewis Wynn vs. Craig Laron Wynn

Kelly Christina Jones Peele vs. Lester Harold Peele II

Geraldine Danita Grant-Carr vs. Jermaine Heyward Carr

Annette Marie Elliott-Peeler vs. Clark Oscar Peeler Jr.

Kandace Leann Brown Norman vs. Jason Mitchell Norman

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Casey Michelle Sisk Kennedy from Ian Tyler Kennedy

Jason Ray Cook from Amy Alexander Cook

Mark Clifton Revels from Crystal Lynn Garmon

Christopher James Allen from Delynda Jean Allen

Jamyson Dale Teague from Alan Shane Teague

Quaneta S. Pearson from Lee A. Pearson

Kimberly Michelle N. Misenheimer from Paul Ward Misenheimer II

