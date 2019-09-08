Property transfers

BROWN SUMMIT

TOWNSHIP

Zachary A. Coltrane and Lindsay R. Coltrane to Andrew Thomas Dawson, lot Tyler Woods subdivision, $70,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Brian Lee Loye and Stacey W. Loye, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $281,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Susan C. Pace and William F. Pace Sr., along with Wanda T. Dyer and Richard B. Dyer, to Circle Drive-In Properties, LLC, lot Stadium Drive, $45,000

Dwayne A. Woods and Loticia L. Woods to Herman D. Grogan Jr. and Lauren R. Grogan, lot Price Road, $50,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Wanda G. Clark and Larry W. Clark to Tayler N. Motsinger, lot Lowe Road, $85,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Jeremy Neil White and Ashley Brooke White to Jamie H. Nieves, lot Ravenwood Estates, section A, on Landors Drive, $138,000

Betty A. Mabe to Snow Enterprise, LLC, lot South 4th Avenue, $25,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Walter G. Wieselquist to Erik Richard Rhyne, 10.085 acres Bethany Woods subdivision, section 1, (C.R. Simpson heirs), $290,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Thomas E. Puryear Jr. and Wanda C. Puryear to Greg Robertson, lot Somerset subdivision, $154,000

Leonard C. Miaczynski and Ms. Ola Bell Linville to Tanya Wyatt, lot Pannel Road subdivision, phase II, $37,000

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Zhe Fu and Yi Fu, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Maple Avenue, $62,000

Cebron Pettress and Darlene Pettress to Corey Cooper Teeters and Denise Amaya Teeters, lot Smith Street, $15,000

Harold Joe Frick and Kimberley Lynn Frick to Marvin Lee Sexton, property Thompson & Kemp addition, $20,000

Ralph W. Nickerson and Jodi L. Nickerson to Scott William Chapman and Meghann Rose Chapman, 12.63 acres Mangum Road, $317,000

Sarah P. Miller and Jeffrey L. Miller to James Winchester, property of the H.E. Link Estate, $25,000

Adam Michael Kaufman and Aubrey Anna Rosa Kaufman to Justin Edward Allen Wright, lot Lee Lane, $105,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey A. Dillon and Melissa Hall Dillon to Edgar Anthony Vickery, 15.46 acres Cross Brothers Estate, $45,000

Laura G. Blackstock plus James Winchester and Ms. Carla Winchester to Tommy Wayne Goins and Venise Witty Goins, lot Oregon Hill Road, $87,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ms. Susan King Dunlap to Jeffrey T. Reed and Diane H. Reed, lot University Estates, $196,000

Divorces filed

Lisa Michelle Rushing Downer vs. Kelvin Damon Downer

Leslie Dawn M. Conner vs. Jon Cris Connell

Rebecca Sue Martin Thrasher vs. Richard James Thrasher

Bridgette Yvette A. Croom vs. Anthony Croom

Bobbi Kay Allen vs. Michael Brandon Pruett

Karen Denise Dixon vs. Conrad Jason Adams

Stacey Monique Armstrong vs. George Ernest Owens Jr.

Divorces granted

Carolyn McNeill Smith from Ronald Smith

Ashley Elizabeth Lee from William Tyrel Lee

Stacy Aleene Botsis from Russell Wade Wolfe

Ernestine Thorpe Smith from Ernest Andrew Kinard

Crystal Nicole Leonard-Eveland from Tyler Nelson Eveland

Chrystal L. Strickland Rogers from James Bradley Rogers

Kristen Lynn Wooten from Joshua Ray Weaver

Zenya Semela Gonzalez from Fernando Gonzalez

