Property transfers
BROWN SUMMIT
TOWNSHIP
Zachary A. Coltrane and Lindsay R. Coltrane to Andrew Thomas Dawson, lot Tyler Woods subdivision, $70,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Brian Lee Loye and Stacey W. Loye, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $281,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Susan C. Pace and William F. Pace Sr., along with Wanda T. Dyer and Richard B. Dyer, to Circle Drive-In Properties, LLC, lot Stadium Drive, $45,000
Dwayne A. Woods and Loticia L. Woods to Herman D. Grogan Jr. and Lauren R. Grogan, lot Price Road, $50,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Wanda G. Clark and Larry W. Clark to Tayler N. Motsinger, lot Lowe Road, $85,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Jeremy Neil White and Ashley Brooke White to Jamie H. Nieves, lot Ravenwood Estates, section A, on Landors Drive, $138,000
Betty A. Mabe to Snow Enterprise, LLC, lot South 4th Avenue, $25,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Walter G. Wieselquist to Erik Richard Rhyne, 10.085 acres Bethany Woods subdivision, section 1, (C.R. Simpson heirs), $290,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Thomas E. Puryear Jr. and Wanda C. Puryear to Greg Robertson, lot Somerset subdivision, $154,000
Leonard C. Miaczynski and Ms. Ola Bell Linville to Tanya Wyatt, lot Pannel Road subdivision, phase II, $37,000
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Zhe Fu and Yi Fu, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Maple Avenue, $62,000
Cebron Pettress and Darlene Pettress to Corey Cooper Teeters and Denise Amaya Teeters, lot Smith Street, $15,000
Harold Joe Frick and Kimberley Lynn Frick to Marvin Lee Sexton, property Thompson & Kemp addition, $20,000
Ralph W. Nickerson and Jodi L. Nickerson to Scott William Chapman and Meghann Rose Chapman, 12.63 acres Mangum Road, $317,000
Sarah P. Miller and Jeffrey L. Miller to James Winchester, property of the H.E. Link Estate, $25,000
Adam Michael Kaufman and Aubrey Anna Rosa Kaufman to Justin Edward Allen Wright, lot Lee Lane, $105,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey A. Dillon and Melissa Hall Dillon to Edgar Anthony Vickery, 15.46 acres Cross Brothers Estate, $45,000
Laura G. Blackstock plus James Winchester and Ms. Carla Winchester to Tommy Wayne Goins and Venise Witty Goins, lot Oregon Hill Road, $87,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ms. Susan King Dunlap to Jeffrey T. Reed and Diane H. Reed, lot University Estates, $196,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Lisa Michelle Rushing Downer vs. Kelvin Damon Downer
Leslie Dawn M. Conner vs. Jon Cris Connell
Rebecca Sue Martin Thrasher vs. Richard James Thrasher
Bridgette Yvette A. Croom vs. Anthony Croom
Bobbi Kay Allen vs. Michael Brandon Pruett
Karen Denise Dixon vs. Conrad Jason Adams
Stacey Monique Armstrong vs. George Ernest Owens Jr.
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Carolyn McNeill Smith from Ronald Smith
Ashley Elizabeth Lee from William Tyrel Lee
Stacy Aleene Botsis from Russell Wade Wolfe
Ernestine Thorpe Smith from Ernest Andrew Kinard
Crystal Nicole Leonard-Eveland from Tyler Nelson Eveland
Chrystal L. Strickland Rogers from James Bradley Rogers
Kristen Lynn Wooten from Joshua Ray Weaver
Zenya Semela Gonzalez from Fernando Gonzalez
