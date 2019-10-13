Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Susan Stroud Moore, along with Cecil Edward Moore Jr. and Barbara Moore to Thomas Kirk Patterson and Jenna Lester Patterson, tract Paschall Road, $230,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bright Investors, LLC, of NC, to Lily Shahrak and Alrieza Shahrak, property Jay and Henry streets, $390,000
Harold James Flint and Amanda T. Flint to Marilyn Anne Holley, two tracts Cascade Street, $12,000
Michael N. Wilson and Debra R. Wilson, by and through her agent, Michael Wilson, to Emily Kunkler, lot Boone Road, $100,000
Rockingham Habitat for Humanity Inc. to KLH Investment Properties, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $8,000
Lisa Ann Clark to Stoneville Lumber Company Inc., 10.338 acres Carter Street (and Duke Power Co.), $21,000
Kefalas Properties, LLC, of NC, to Sebrina D. Long, lots Hampton Estate, $90,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Jacob Dale Martin and Ms. Corey Rees Jordan to Christopher Michael Burch and Laurie Ann Richardson Burch, two tracts Cardwell Street, $28,500
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Kevin M. Suthard and Laurie B. Suthard to Timothy Kernodle and Coky Kernodle, lot The Homestead, $144,000
Lady Mary Farms, LLC, of NC, to Rebekah R. Mull and Matthew Daniels, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 3.659 acres Final Plat for Lady Mary Farms, LLC, $133,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Tracy L. Moore plus Jason P. Moore and Chanda S. Moore to Tarnell D. Scales and Latoya W. Scales, lot Pegram Street, $55,000
Ms. Dana Rayle to Bonnie Wilson, lot Grooms Road, $49,000
Keith L. Hart and Cynthia S. Hart to Brenda Faye Latham and George Michael Latham, lot Hilltop Road, $112,000
Amanda N. Cox and W. Dixon Rivers to Kevin M. Curtis, lots Courtland Place, $186,000
Jane A. Tilley and Michael Tilley to Brandon Wallace, lot Bakers Crossroad Loop, $150,000
Dedrick Johnson to Ronnie Leon Warren, lot north Scales Street, $4,000
Rodney C. Ross to William G. Knowles and Teresa S. Knowles, 4.611 acres NC-87, $30,000
3 Bridges LLC, of NC, to Michael Knight, lot Lawsonville Avenue, $47,000
Jonathan Matthew Comer and Samantha Martin Comer to Kaitlyn N. Ross, lot VFW Road, 180,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Paul Nelson Moore and Glenda T. Moore to Craig D. Childs and Jaime G. Childs, 13.08 acres NC-2118 or Roach Road, $21,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Melissa Lynn Burton vs. Evan Michael Harrill
Carolyn Elaine Stover vs. Robert Lee Stover
Robert James Hallman vs. Dalas Marie Hallman
Amber Nicole Peoples vs. Charles Terrance Bennett
Bruce Lee Proctor vs. Wanda Leann Proctor
Sandra Campbell Barrett vs. James Benjamin Barrett
Paul Bernard Haizlip vs. Shonda Shante Haizlip
Aaron Christopher Taylor vs. Wendy Layne Culpepper
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Cory Lee Easley from Linda Faye Easley
Renee Marie McDonough-Yates from Benjamin Winfield Yates
Crystal S. Parker Farmer from Kendrick Maurice Farmer
Kimberly Ella Baynard Robinson from Shannon Dwayne Robinson
Ashley Michelle C. Crockett from Darren Lee Crockett
Kimberly Florence Jackson-Wallace from David Scott Wallace
Jacqueline Lee Harris Evans from Dustin Grant Evans
Kevin Cortez Davis from Angel Sharnik Davis
