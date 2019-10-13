Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Susan Stroud Moore, along with Cecil Edward Moore Jr. and Barbara Moore to Thomas Kirk Patterson and Jenna Lester Patterson, tract Paschall Road, $230,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bright Investors, LLC, of NC, to Lily Shahrak and Alrieza Shahrak, property Jay and Henry streets, $390,000

Harold James Flint and Amanda T. Flint to Marilyn Anne Holley, two tracts Cascade Street, $12,000

Michael N. Wilson and Debra R. Wilson, by and through her agent, Michael Wilson, to Emily Kunkler, lot Boone Road, $100,000

Rockingham Habitat for Humanity Inc. to KLH Investment Properties, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $8,000

Lisa Ann Clark to Stoneville Lumber Company Inc., 10.338 acres Carter Street (and Duke Power Co.), $21,000

Kefalas Properties, LLC, of NC, to Sebrina D. Long, lots Hampton Estate, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Jacob Dale Martin and Ms. Corey Rees Jordan to Christopher Michael Burch and Laurie Ann Richardson Burch, two tracts Cardwell Street, $28,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Kevin M. Suthard and Laurie B. Suthard to Timothy Kernodle and Coky Kernodle, lot The Homestead, $144,000

Lady Mary Farms, LLC, of NC, to Rebekah R. Mull and Matthew Daniels, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 3.659 acres Final Plat for Lady Mary Farms, LLC, $133,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tracy L. Moore plus Jason P. Moore and Chanda S. Moore to Tarnell D. Scales and Latoya W. Scales, lot Pegram Street, $55,000

Ms. Dana Rayle to Bonnie Wilson, lot Grooms Road, $49,000

Keith L. Hart and Cynthia S. Hart to Brenda Faye Latham and George Michael Latham, lot Hilltop Road, $112,000

Amanda N. Cox and W. Dixon Rivers to Kevin M. Curtis, lots Courtland Place, $186,000

Jane A. Tilley and Michael Tilley to Brandon Wallace, lot Bakers Crossroad Loop, $150,000

Dedrick Johnson to Ronnie Leon Warren, lot north Scales Street, $4,000

Rodney C. Ross to William G. Knowles and Teresa S. Knowles, 4.611 acres NC-87, $30,000

3 Bridges LLC, of NC, to Michael Knight, lot Lawsonville Avenue, $47,000

Jonathan Matthew Comer and Samantha Martin Comer to Kaitlyn N. Ross, lot VFW Road, 180,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Paul Nelson Moore and Glenda T. Moore to Craig D. Childs and Jaime G. Childs, 13.08 acres NC-2118 or Roach Road, $21,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Melissa Lynn Burton vs. Evan Michael Harrill

Carolyn Elaine Stover vs. Robert Lee Stover

Robert James Hallman vs. Dalas Marie Hallman

Amber Nicole Peoples vs. Charles Terrance Bennett

Bruce Lee Proctor vs. Wanda Leann Proctor

Sandra Campbell Barrett vs. James Benjamin Barrett

Paul Bernard Haizlip vs. Shonda Shante Haizlip

Aaron Christopher Taylor vs. Wendy Layne Culpepper

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Cory Lee Easley from Linda Faye Easley

Renee Marie McDonough-Yates from Benjamin Winfield Yates

Crystal S. Parker Farmer from Kendrick Maurice Farmer

Kimberly Ella Baynard Robinson from Shannon Dwayne Robinson

Ashley Michelle C. Crockett from Darren Lee Crockett

Kimberly Florence Jackson-Wallace from David Scott Wallace

Jacqueline Lee Harris Evans from Dustin Grant Evans

Kevin Cortez Davis from Angel Sharnik Davis

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments