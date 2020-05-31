Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robah B. Flynt III to Mark R. Yaskanich and Jessica R. Yaskanich, lot Laurel Ridge subdivision, $215,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Nicka Ann Davis and Robah B. Flynt III, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.657 acres Gideon Grove Church Road, $180,000

Ms. Heather L. Brightbill to Autumn Leigh Anderson and Justin Kyle Forrest, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase IV, $224,000

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Cory B. Day and Kyrstin Tyneeta Day, 3.029 acres +/- Simpson Road, $180,000

BS&J Builders Inc. to Cody N. Wilson, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, $189,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Barry B. Chaney and Susan Ford Chaney to Gerald Melvin Chaney and Sandra Walker Chaney, lots Eden Acres, section F, $15,000

Clyde E. Lawrence to Chance E. Lawrence and Katie T. Lawrence, lot Morgan Road, $90,000

Saramir Corporation Inc., along with Nader Z. Hamidpour and Shanin Mohammed to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lot Grand Oaks, section G, on Haywood Drive, $39,000

MLCH, LLC, of NC, to Judy Oakes Stewart, lot Cedar Street, $78,500

Lois P. Church to Tabatha G. Hall, lot Victor and Vinson streets, $35,000

Rebekah S. Bryant and Larry L. Bryant to Lonza Mason Seay Jr. and Nicole Warciski Seay, lots Hamilton and Willow Avenue, $28,000

Thomas S. Wright Jr. and Kimberly M. Wright to Angela R. Snow, lot The Meadows, phase I, $200,000

Lydia A. Headden to Jeremy S. Martin and Tara R. Martin, 10.01 acres NC-1501, Garrett Road, $240,000

Jeremy Steven Martin and Tara Robertson Martin to Kimberly D. Rose, lot West Burton Development, $106,000

Ronald E. Ore to Christian Rhew and Jenny O. Rhew, lot Piney Fork Church Road, $97,000

JFS Construction Inc. of NC to Joshua Scott Oakley, lots Primitive Heights, section 9, $88,500

Larry David Smith to Tyler B. Keen, lot Merriman Street, $41,000

John Voltmer to Kenneth L. Widel and Linda B. Widel, lot The Fairways, phase 4, $185,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Timothy G. Smith and Diana E. Smith to Keith Raymond Dawes, two tracts NC-1324, $100,000

C. Dean Hopper and Kimberly G. Hopper to Karlye Jade Hopper, lot Forestfield, section three, $152,000

Mandy G. Gilliken to Justin Lloyd Auer, three tracts Gilligan Road, $45,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

John Ralph Evans and Carolyn Holt Evans to James Allen Barnes and Marla K. Barnes, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section A, $229,000

Ted Wayne Amos Jr. to Caruna Real Estate, LLC, lot north 10th Avenue, $65,000

Anthony Lee Joyce and Amanda W. Joyce to Daniel Wesley Bradfield and Robin Tracey Bradfield, lot Camden Farms, $296,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Clyde Steven Wigington to Kathy R. Brown and Peggy J. Robertson, 11.40 acres off Martinsville Loop on US-220 Business, $25,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stonehaven Homes Inc. to Michael T. Farmer, lot Park Place, phase one, $225,000

John K. Lassiter to Badger Capitol III, LLC, lot Schlegel Corp. on Barnes Street, $240,000

Brenda L. Gwynn to AF Housing, LLC, of Virginia, lot Gwynn Street, $300,000

Charles W. Stanley and Ruth B. Stanley to Benjamin A. Montero and Anahi Montero, lots D.M. Moore Farm, $38,000

Lori H. Metro to William C. Moore, lot Gallent Road, $146,000

Regina Faye Pierce to William G. Dove, lot Guerrant Springs Road, $47,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Kevin D. Lawrence, plus Jacqueline E. Lavinder and Brian Stephen Lavinder, to Score Properties, LLC, lot Wolf Island Road, $165,000

