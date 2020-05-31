Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Robah B. Flynt III to Mark R. Yaskanich and Jessica R. Yaskanich, lot Laurel Ridge subdivision, $215,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Nicka Ann Davis and Robah B. Flynt III, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.657 acres Gideon Grove Church Road, $180,000
Ms. Heather L. Brightbill to Autumn Leigh Anderson and Justin Kyle Forrest, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase IV, $224,000
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Cory B. Day and Kyrstin Tyneeta Day, 3.029 acres +/- Simpson Road, $180,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Cody N. Wilson, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, $189,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Barry B. Chaney and Susan Ford Chaney to Gerald Melvin Chaney and Sandra Walker Chaney, lots Eden Acres, section F, $15,000
Clyde E. Lawrence to Chance E. Lawrence and Katie T. Lawrence, lot Morgan Road, $90,000
Saramir Corporation Inc., along with Nader Z. Hamidpour and Shanin Mohammed to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lot Grand Oaks, section G, on Haywood Drive, $39,000
MLCH, LLC, of NC, to Judy Oakes Stewart, lot Cedar Street, $78,500
Lois P. Church to Tabatha G. Hall, lot Victor and Vinson streets, $35,000
Rebekah S. Bryant and Larry L. Bryant to Lonza Mason Seay Jr. and Nicole Warciski Seay, lots Hamilton and Willow Avenue, $28,000
Thomas S. Wright Jr. and Kimberly M. Wright to Angela R. Snow, lot The Meadows, phase I, $200,000
Lydia A. Headden to Jeremy S. Martin and Tara R. Martin, 10.01 acres NC-1501, Garrett Road, $240,000
Jeremy Steven Martin and Tara Robertson Martin to Kimberly D. Rose, lot West Burton Development, $106,000
Ronald E. Ore to Christian Rhew and Jenny O. Rhew, lot Piney Fork Church Road, $97,000
JFS Construction Inc. of NC to Joshua Scott Oakley, lots Primitive Heights, section 9, $88,500
Larry David Smith to Tyler B. Keen, lot Merriman Street, $41,000
John Voltmer to Kenneth L. Widel and Linda B. Widel, lot The Fairways, phase 4, $185,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Timothy G. Smith and Diana E. Smith to Keith Raymond Dawes, two tracts NC-1324, $100,000
C. Dean Hopper and Kimberly G. Hopper to Karlye Jade Hopper, lot Forestfield, section three, $152,000
Mandy G. Gilliken to Justin Lloyd Auer, three tracts Gilligan Road, $45,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
John Ralph Evans and Carolyn Holt Evans to James Allen Barnes and Marla K. Barnes, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section A, $229,000
Ted Wayne Amos Jr. to Caruna Real Estate, LLC, lot north 10th Avenue, $65,000
Anthony Lee Joyce and Amanda W. Joyce to Daniel Wesley Bradfield and Robin Tracey Bradfield, lot Camden Farms, $296,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Clyde Steven Wigington to Kathy R. Brown and Peggy J. Robertson, 11.40 acres off Martinsville Loop on US-220 Business, $25,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stonehaven Homes Inc. to Michael T. Farmer, lot Park Place, phase one, $225,000
John K. Lassiter to Badger Capitol III, LLC, lot Schlegel Corp. on Barnes Street, $240,000
Brenda L. Gwynn to AF Housing, LLC, of Virginia, lot Gwynn Street, $300,000
Charles W. Stanley and Ruth B. Stanley to Benjamin A. Montero and Anahi Montero, lots D.M. Moore Farm, $38,000
Lori H. Metro to William C. Moore, lot Gallent Road, $146,000
Regina Faye Pierce to William G. Dove, lot Guerrant Springs Road, $47,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Kevin D. Lawrence, plus Jacqueline E. Lavinder and Brian Stephen Lavinder, to Score Properties, LLC, lot Wolf Island Road, $165,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.