Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $45,000
Ethan Chorpenning and Rachel Chorpenning to Albert Riddle Jr. and Joan Riddle, lot Rolling Barley Court, or Gideons Mill, lot 7, $267,500
Darrell Keith Adkins and Judy Chaney Adkins, plus Debra Chaney Frye, to Theseus L. Knight III, 3.33 acres NC-1129, $66,000
Gary W. Johnson and Pamela G. Johnson to Sandra Holzsehuher and Leroy Francis Detrie, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $277,000
Jarrett K. Mahathey and Tracey P. Mahathey to Hannah Porter, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $173,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kathryn Knapp Collins and Kevin M. Collins, plus James Knapp Sr., to Kirsten Collins, lots Meadowood, section H, $95,000
Richard L. Bullard and Jane U. Bullard to Wanda Dyer, 3.01 acres west Arbor Lane, $6,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
F2Homes, LLC, to William Joseph Steinwedell and Sarah Katelyn Steinwedell, three tracts, $220,000
Jimmy R. Williams and Saundra J. Williams to Dahl Street, LLC, three parcels property Academy Street, $7.875 million
Brandon Jay Harter and Lauren Webster Harter to Jordan L. Dickerson and Quintin Dickerson, lot Ted R. and Rebecca Griffin property, $117,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Lori E. Armstrong and James Armstrong to Bobby E. Hemric, lot NC-770, $159,000
Jesse Lee Edwards and Cynthia R. Edwards to Maurice B. Edwards, lot Deep Springs, section J, $204,000
Peggy Joyce Rutherford Kendrick to Edward H. Perdue, lot NC-770, $155,000
Victor Ochoa and Sonia Ochoa to Robert W. Smith and Michele F. Smith, lots Whispering Pines, $179,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Clarence D. McBee to BMS Investment Properties, LLC, lot Cypress Drive Development, $55,000
Brandon McCusker and Christina McCusker to David S. Keedy and Lori M. Keedy, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $262,000
Jill Collins Dix and Joseph Jeffrey Dix, plus Randall Warren Collins, to Juan Manuel Reyes Lares and Ariel Orozco Reyes Lares, lot South Park Drive Extension (or Trent Dairy Road), $132,000
McArthur Lawson to Ronald Flack, lot Lytle Street, $16,500
Carl Stephen Hall and Joan Stokes Hall, to Si Alexander Hall, lot Flat Rock Road, $145,000
Ms. Megan M. McAndrew to Beverly A. McAndrew and Joseph J. McAndrew, lots Lake Lemar, $205,000
Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Jackie Pearce and Mary Dowlen Pearce, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $80,000
Kenneth E. Baynes Sr. and Wilma M. Baynes to Kevin Michael Shaw and Janet Dawn Shaw, lot NC-65, $175,000
United Development Corp. to Wow Investments, LLC, of NC, 1.72 acres “Survey for Charles W. Trent Jr. and George W. Trent,” $475,000
Jason Thomas Chilton and Tanya Chilton to Matthew Smith, two tracts Shannon Forrest subdivision, $115,000
Paul D. Williams Jr. and Robin Worsham Williams to Benjamin Aaron Rorrer, lot Brooks Road, $90,000
Miranda Pruitt to David Watson and Katie Watson, lot New Heights Acres Subdivision, $124,000
George Lee Martin to Stephanie A. Musso, lot College Estates, section B, $129,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bernice M. Carter to Jessica Blake Carter, lot Lenora Oakley Estate property, $85,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
William Charles Holliman to Robert Jason Smith and Brandy McIntyre Smith, lot Meadow Wood Acres, $6,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
James Michael Massengill vs. Sharon Devonne Dunn
Irma A. Quijano Tochez vs. Eduardo E. Quijano Chavez
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Suprenai V. Young France from Steven Lane France
Sheree D. Adams Cunningham from Christopher S. Cunningham
