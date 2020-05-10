Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Twin Creeks subdivision, phase V, $45,000

Ethan Chorpenning and Rachel Chorpenning to Albert Riddle Jr. and Joan Riddle, lot Rolling Barley Court, or Gideons Mill, lot 7, $267,500

Darrell Keith Adkins and Judy Chaney Adkins, plus Debra Chaney Frye, to Theseus L. Knight III, 3.33 acres NC-1129, $66,000

Gary W. Johnson and Pamela G. Johnson to Sandra Holzsehuher and Leroy Francis Detrie, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $277,000

Jarrett K. Mahathey and Tracey P. Mahathey to Hannah Porter, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $173,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kathryn Knapp Collins and Kevin M. Collins, plus James Knapp Sr., to Kirsten Collins, lots Meadowood, section H, $95,000

Richard L. Bullard and Jane U. Bullard to Wanda Dyer, 3.01 acres west Arbor Lane, $6,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

F2Homes, LLC, to William Joseph Steinwedell and Sarah Katelyn Steinwedell, three tracts, $220,000

Jimmy R. Williams and Saundra J. Williams to Dahl Street, LLC, three parcels property Academy Street, $7.875 million

Brandon Jay Harter and Lauren Webster Harter to Jordan L. Dickerson and Quintin Dickerson, lot Ted R. and Rebecca Griffin property, $117,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Lori E. Armstrong and James Armstrong to Bobby E. Hemric, lot NC-770, $159,000

Jesse Lee Edwards and Cynthia R. Edwards to Maurice B. Edwards, lot Deep Springs, section J, $204,000

Peggy Joyce Rutherford Kendrick to Edward H. Perdue, lot NC-770, $155,000

Victor Ochoa and Sonia Ochoa to Robert W. Smith and Michele F. Smith, lots Whispering Pines, $179,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Clarence D. McBee to BMS Investment Properties, LLC, lot Cypress Drive Development, $55,000

Brandon McCusker and Christina McCusker to David S. Keedy and Lori M. Keedy, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $262,000

Jill Collins Dix and Joseph Jeffrey Dix, plus Randall Warren Collins, to Juan Manuel Reyes Lares and Ariel Orozco Reyes Lares, lot South Park Drive Extension (or Trent Dairy Road), $132,000

McArthur Lawson to Ronald Flack, lot Lytle Street, $16,500

Carl Stephen Hall and Joan Stokes Hall, to Si Alexander Hall, lot Flat Rock Road, $145,000

Ms. Megan M. McAndrew to Beverly A. McAndrew and Joseph J. McAndrew, lots Lake Lemar, $205,000

Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Jackie Pearce and Mary Dowlen Pearce, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $80,000

Kenneth E. Baynes Sr. and Wilma M. Baynes to Kevin Michael Shaw and Janet Dawn Shaw, lot NC-65, $175,000

United Development Corp. to Wow Investments, LLC, of NC, 1.72 acres “Survey for Charles W. Trent Jr. and George W. Trent,” $475,000

Jason Thomas Chilton and Tanya Chilton to Matthew Smith, two tracts Shannon Forrest subdivision, $115,000

Paul D. Williams Jr. and Robin Worsham Williams to Benjamin Aaron Rorrer, lot Brooks Road, $90,000

Miranda Pruitt to David Watson and Katie Watson, lot New Heights Acres Subdivision, $124,000

George Lee Martin to Stephanie A. Musso, lot College Estates, section B, $129,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bernice M. Carter to Jessica Blake Carter, lot Lenora Oakley Estate property, $85,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

William Charles Holliman to Robert Jason Smith and Brandy McIntyre Smith, lot Meadow Wood Acres, $6,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

James Michael Massengill vs. Sharon Devonne Dunn

Irma A. Quijano Tochez vs. Eduardo E. Quijano Chavez

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Suprenai V. Young France from Steven Lane France

Sheree D. Adams Cunningham from Christopher S. Cunningham

