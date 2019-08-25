Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Marvin Oren Watkins Jr. and Beverly Kay Watkins, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $277,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Beverly C. Cayton to Rebecca W. Frye, lot Red Clay Road, $40,000
Beverly W. O’Dell Jr. and Debra G. O’Dell to CareMore Property Solutions, LLC, lot East Stadium Drive, $53,000
James R. Walker and Ann J. Walker to Charlie D. Dillon, lot Martinwood Road, $21,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Ida O. Flynt to Kevin McNeal and Danette McNeal, lot Forestfield, section three, $177,500
Cold Creek Contracting Inc. to Michael R. Steiner and Belinda K. Steiner, lot Eden Church Road, $200,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
William T. Tredway and Teresa P. Tredway to Daniel Reid Stewart and Chelsea Leigh Stewart, lot Garrett Road, $55,000
Patricia F. Nichols to Brandon G. Johnson and Christy E. Johnson, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $340,000
Brian P. Lasley and Heather G. Lasley to Daniel Claybrook and Tara Claybrook, parcels Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $309,000
JMJ Homes, LLC, of NC, to Joyce Medlin Grizzle and Kristin Marie Grizzle, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Snead Road, $111,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Ms. Catherine M. Honacher to Good Stewards V, LLC, tract NC-2326 (or Raymond Sharp heirs property), $426,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James J. Wheless and Jean M. Wheless to Fredie E. Davis Jr. and Laura C. Davis, lot Belmont Water Works Development, $237,500
Avocet Investments, LLC, to Anthony Ross and Christie Ross, lot Pearman Estates, phase II, $80,000
Cheryl Martin and Daryl Martin to Alex Ross Minichello and Macy V. Minichello, as tenants-by-the-entirety, plus Catina McCorkle, tenants-in-common, lot Sherwood Drive, $173,000
V-C Properties, LLC, of NC, to Pella Corp., lot US-29, $4.4 million
Nancy B. Powell, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Nancy Elizabeth Powell Bourne to Larry W. Price, lot Green Street, $105,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Clyde T. Saunders and Kathy K. Saunders to Joe C. Gibson and Alberta Gibson, 14.317 acres US-158, $357,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee to Tracey Knight Chandler, lot NC-87, $34,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Rebecca Diane Duncan Hernandez vs. Juan Rojas Hernandez
Jaime Lee Handley vs. Benjamin Jacob Handley
Jocelyn Yvette McCall vs. Frederick Lee McCall
Verda McKinney Eckridge vs. Nathaniel Eckridge
Paul Scott Williamson vs. Alisha Michelle Ramsey
William Franklin Deese Jr. vs. Donna Faye Deese
Anthony Keith Mabry vs. Amy Willis Mabry
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Amber Verene Bolen from Avelino L. Perez
Wallace Waddell Farmer II from Brianne C. Woolford-Farmer
Andrea Sue Adams from Steven Michael Adams
William Mitchell Evans from Letina Gouge Evans
Terry Roxanne B. Sessoms from Eric Chetney Sessoms
Audrey Rose Golden Lambert from Jonathan Dennis Lambert
Melissa B. Underwood from Gregory T. Underwood
Angela Nicole Triplett Wheeler from Kenny Joe Wheeler