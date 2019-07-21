Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Regam Building Corp. to Roy Paxton, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $29,000

Kirt E. Thomas and Jennifer A. Thomas to Ronald Earl Lee Jr., 2.578 acres Lee property NC-65, $26,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Russell Myers to Fatima H. Allison, lot Jefferson Street, $27,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to James D. Allen and Sara Victoria Allen, lot Carter Street, $110,000

Elizabeth H. Carver and Jonathan B. Carver to William A. Miles and Joann F. Miles, lot Burton Street, $3,500

Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Eden Inc. to Carpino Investments, LLC, parcels Washington Street, $20,000

Ryan Christopher McMillian and Jennifer L. McMillian to Brian Mimken and Anna Mimken, lot Indian Hills subdivision, phase V, $245,000

Russ W. Stilson to Jerry Franklin Patterson Jr. and Belinda Gail Patterson, lots NC-1560 (Cedar Falls Lane), $18,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

David E. Yoder and Cheryl S. Yoder, his one-half undivided interest, to Samuel Dennis Fagge, 2.01 acres NC-770, $3,500

True Impact Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jeremy C. Owens and Ashley N. Owens, lot Heathgate subdivision, $8,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

L. Phillips Runyon III and Catherine B. Runyon, plus Clarkson Runyon to Judith Morrell, three tracts Carpenter Drive, $185,000

Rose V. Palmer to Veniaminiof Hairston, lots Sunset Hill, $20,000

Robert R. Lamberth and Jessica C. Lamberth to Gregory Scott Seagraves, lot River Run subdivision, phase I, $192,000

John P. Holcomb and Tangela J. Holcomb to John S. Simoes, lot NC-87, $303,000

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Ali Mohammad Qunbar, lot North Scales Street, $14,500

Steve L. Southard to Jesse Southard and Jessica Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 2.339 acres Country Lane, $185,000

Christopher Dispirito and Mary Ann Dispirito to Kirt E. Thomas and Jennifer A. Thomas, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, on Oakchester Court, $35,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Kenneth J. Hux and Elizabeth H. Hux, plus Stephen M. Hux and Roilyn W. Hux, along with Douglas R. Hux and Ms. Deborah Hux Mabe to Joseph Yount, 2.735 acres Ashley Loop, $155,000

Harold Wayne Patterson to Danny Bolick, lot Dan River Church Road, $10,000

Divorces filed

Crystal T. Bingham vs. Carlos Maurice Bingham

Paul Martinez vs. Lindsey Martinez

Harold Murphy Jr. vs. Quantella Dawanna McCoy

Leah Jaye Faulk vs. Randall Keith Faulk

Leighna Marie Keuhn vs. Jordan Tyler Keuhn

Melissa Beth Bump vs. Palemon Florero Cortes

Stephanie Renee Alexander vs. Jonathan Mark Alexander

Gary Lee Lester vs. Nichole Anne Lester

Divorces granted

Jessica Dawn Ison from Richard Anthony Dion Jr.

Amina Ahmed Munye from Abdikadir Said Munye

Santiago Gonzalez from Jaqualyn Renee Gonzalez

Kevin S. Casner from Scarlett Blake Casner

Nathaniel James Florent from Jennifer Elizabeth Florent

Janis Hopkins Beasley from Bradley William Beasley

Thomas Earl Stokes from Kimberly G. Stokes

