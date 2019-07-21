Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Regam Building Corp. to Roy Paxton, lot Windward at Belews Landing, phase I, $29,000
Kirt E. Thomas and Jennifer A. Thomas to Ronald Earl Lee Jr., 2.578 acres Lee property NC-65, $26,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Russell Myers to Fatima H. Allison, lot Jefferson Street, $27,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to James D. Allen and Sara Victoria Allen, lot Carter Street, $110,000
Elizabeth H. Carver and Jonathan B. Carver to William A. Miles and Joann F. Miles, lot Burton Street, $3,500
Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Eden Inc. to Carpino Investments, LLC, parcels Washington Street, $20,000
Ryan Christopher McMillian and Jennifer L. McMillian to Brian Mimken and Anna Mimken, lot Indian Hills subdivision, phase V, $245,000
Russ W. Stilson to Jerry Franklin Patterson Jr. and Belinda Gail Patterson, lots NC-1560 (Cedar Falls Lane), $18,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
David E. Yoder and Cheryl S. Yoder, his one-half undivided interest, to Samuel Dennis Fagge, 2.01 acres NC-770, $3,500
True Impact Properties, LLC, of NC, to Jeremy C. Owens and Ashley N. Owens, lot Heathgate subdivision, $8,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
L. Phillips Runyon III and Catherine B. Runyon, plus Clarkson Runyon to Judith Morrell, three tracts Carpenter Drive, $185,000
Rose V. Palmer to Veniaminiof Hairston, lots Sunset Hill, $20,000
Robert R. Lamberth and Jessica C. Lamberth to Gregory Scott Seagraves, lot River Run subdivision, phase I, $192,000
John P. Holcomb and Tangela J. Holcomb to John S. Simoes, lot NC-87, $303,000
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Ali Mohammad Qunbar, lot North Scales Street, $14,500
Steve L. Southard to Jesse Southard and Jessica Martin, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 2.339 acres Country Lane, $185,000
Christopher Dispirito and Mary Ann Dispirito to Kirt E. Thomas and Jennifer A. Thomas, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, on Oakchester Court, $35,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Kenneth J. Hux and Elizabeth H. Hux, plus Stephen M. Hux and Roilyn W. Hux, along with Douglas R. Hux and Ms. Deborah Hux Mabe to Joseph Yount, 2.735 acres Ashley Loop, $155,000
Harold Wayne Patterson to Danny Bolick, lot Dan River Church Road, $10,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Crystal T. Bingham vs. Carlos Maurice Bingham
Paul Martinez vs. Lindsey Martinez
Harold Murphy Jr. vs. Quantella Dawanna McCoy
Leah Jaye Faulk vs. Randall Keith Faulk
Leighna Marie Keuhn vs. Jordan Tyler Keuhn
Melissa Beth Bump vs. Palemon Florero Cortes
Stephanie Renee Alexander vs. Jonathan Mark Alexander
Gary Lee Lester vs. Nichole Anne Lester
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Jessica Dawn Ison from Richard Anthony Dion Jr.
Amina Ahmed Munye from Abdikadir Said Munye
Santiago Gonzalez from Jaqualyn Renee Gonzalez
Kevin S. Casner from Scarlett Blake Casner
Nathaniel James Florent from Jennifer Elizabeth Florent
Janis Hopkins Beasley from Bradley William Beasley
Thomas Earl Stokes from Kimberly G. Stokes