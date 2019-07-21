Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... .STRONG HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT WILL REMAIN ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING RESULTING IN ANOTHER AFTERNOON AND EVENING OF ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL ONCE AGAIN CLIMB INTO THE MID TO UPPER 90S. COMBINE THIS WITH DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER TO MID 70S AND THE HEAT INDEX WILL RISE TO VALUES IN THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...103 TO 108 DEGREES DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S, AND DEWPOINTS AROUND 70. * TIMING...HIGHEST HEAT INDICES ARE EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON WITH LINGERING EFFECTS INTO THE EVENING. * IMPACTS...PROLONGED EXPOSURE OR ANY STRENUOUS ACTIVITY MAY LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES THAT REQUIRE IMMEDIATE MEDICAL ATTENTION. * LOCATIONS...PARTS OF THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT AND FOOTHILLS. * HAZARDS...ELEVATED HEAT INDICES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS HIGH HUMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED TO COMBINE WITH HOT TEMPERATURES TO MAKE IT FEEL LIKE IT IS 105 DEGREES OR GREATER. THIS COMBINATION WILL INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF HEAT ILLNESSES. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS... AND PROVIDE SHADE AND FRESH WATER FOR OUTDOOR ANIMALS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&