Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., one acre “Plat of Survey for Rodney and Jeanne Sorrell,” $32,000
Ms. Carrie M. Stephens to Nancy T. Maneul, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $8,000
Kevin Asbury and Melissa Asbury to Joseph C. Hete IV and Lauren R. Bosselait, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $304,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Anthony B. Cook and Donna M. Cook to Laura O. Stantliff, lot Draper Development, $17,000
Timothy Daves to Beverly Peay, lot Grant Street in Irvin River Heights, $160,000
Martha W. Hopkins and Dwight C. Hopkins to Ivis Nathaniel Prillaman, lot Irvin River Heights, lot 1, $5,000
Woodall Holding Co. LLC, to Ray Anthony Graves Jr., lot Mill Avenue, $6,500
I and W Enterprises, LLC, to Michael S. Hundley, lot James and Dameron streets, $27,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Minnie N. Bullins to Town of Madison, of NC, one acre north Market Street, $20,000
Ditech Financial LLC, to Tara Allen and Sadee Allen, lot west Academy Street, $36,000
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Lois Sexton Oakley, lot “Recombination Survey for McKinley Woods,” $130,500
Samuel Joyce Jr. and Patricia Joyce to John Clewis, lot Tony Road, $7,000
Jennifer Rortvedt Brienza and Michael John Brienza to Susan N. Bullins Handy and Timothy Wayne Handy, lots Mountain Valley Development, $128,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Gloria Curtis Griffin to Jessica Holdaway and Royal Holdaway, 1.26 acres +/- NC-770, $98,000
Ethel K. Cook, by and through her attorney-in-Fact, Loretta Gail Burgess, to Thomas Jackson Moore Jr., lot Whetstone Creek Road, $55,000
Robert S. Wilson and Candy S. Wilson to Fred Edwin Myers Jr. and Anne Myers, 14.236 Snead Road, $55,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Keith L. Parrish to Tyler A. Helms and Kasey W. Helms, “Plat for Gladys Walker” on Brown Road, $210,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Paul R. York and Rhonda S. York, lot Church Street Extended, $164,000
Robert Keith Swift to Twin Oaks Real Property, LLC, lot Summit Avenue, $38,000
Robert Keith Swift to Score Properties, LLC, lot Lane Street, $30,000
Robert Keith Swift to Score Properties, LLC, lot Watson Street, $28,000
Robert Keith Swift to Score Properties, LLC, lot NC-87, $80,000
William G. Knowles and Teresa S. Knowles to Theresa C. Morton, two tracts (10.15 acres plus 4.61 acres) William Strickland Estates, $467,000
Derrick S. Cummings to Veronica M. Harris, lots Courtland Place, $65,000
Hazel Shaw and Ernest G. Shaw to The Minister House of God, lot Graves Street, $10,000
Jerry Fletcher to Charlotte Floyd, lot Colonial Avenue, $170,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Patricia I. Michael to Teresa M. Somers, lots Cross Brothers Estate, $9,000
James Douglas Thorne and Shirley Thorne, plus Ellen J. Harrison, to James Simmons, Free Trader, 8.485 acres Lick Fork Creek Farms, $35,000
Claude E. Pryor Jr. and Saundra G. Pryor to Sterling W. Smith and Rita J. Smith, two tracts Perkinson Road, $85,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Secretary of Housing and Urban to Reginald L. Womack, lot College Village II, $72,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
W. Torres Properties, LLC, to Bryan M. Turner, lot Candy Creek Estates, section 2, $130,000
