Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James E. Miller and Jeanette C. Miller to Bradley J. Best and Ms. Maggie Jane Coble, lot Dogwood Acres, $228,000

Coleman Builders, LLC, to Stewart Lee Hanna and Melissa Ann Bellow, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brookfield, phase I, $310,000

Patsy Webster Dalton to Colin M. Rhodes and Anna B. Rhodes, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $269,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

RC Venture Properties, LLC, to BMC Properties, LLC, lot Taylor Street, $23,000

Michael Merrick and Stephanie Perkins Merrick to Madison Mintz and Michael White, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin River Heights (or Levonway Street), $167,000

Raymundo Abad Garcia-Lopez and Carine Elena Vasquez Lopez to Octavio Cortes, lot High Street, $15,500

SR Building Management, LLC, to Eden Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 9, on Moir Street, $150,000

Ervin Wayne Dunn to Gerardo Dominguez Pablo, lot North Byrd Street, $6,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Jacob Baughn and Jennifer Baughn to Russell D. Wall and Shelia J. Wall, 19.79 acres Amos Road, $210,000

Lemons Auto Parts Inc. of NC and SACCS Property Company Inc. of NC to Jose Andres Aguirre, lot “Survey for Andrew Aguirre,” $47,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Wesley Dodd Webster and Anne Holshouser Webster to Elliott Delano Duncan Jr. and Kathy Freeman Duncan, lot Mayo Development, $15,500

Edward Carter and June Carter to Stephanie Gregoria Salas and Hector Naftali Sanchez Rios, plus Jose Carmen Salas, lot Twin City Investment Group, $98,000

Dorothy I. Craddock and Drewey L. Craddock to Elizabeth J. Aldridge, lot Young Road, $108,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Douglas Smith and Deborah Smith to Shereese Rawls, property US-158, $85,000

Caldwell H. Hobbs III and Vicki B. Hobbs to Lisa Burroughs and Michael Burroughs, lots US-14, $7,500

Mary Smothers and David W. Smothers to Julie Anna Polyanski, lot Spring Street, $105,000

Prosave Development Inc. to Maria Candelaria Arce Rubi, lot Buck Hollow subdivision, $32,000

Alvin F. Zulauf to Eric J. Charaba and Dawn B. Charaba, 1.108 acres Country Club Drive, $250,000

CAD HomeCrafters, LLC, to Connor Bruce Griffin, Parcel A “Plat entitled Harry W. and Jason B. Rakestraw,” $291,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Abby M. Lucas, 7.726 acres Guerrant Springs Road, $23,500

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Gilham, Executor of the Estate of Don Ivan Barry, to Charles Looper and Cheryl Diane Looper, lot River Run subdivision, phase 2, $245,000

Christopher Michael Smith and Ariel B. Smith to Kevin Wayne Dillard and Bethany Michelle Dillard, lot Sandy Cross Road, $103,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Michael A. Protzek and Holly R. Protzek to Bradley A. Goodman and Lynsey B. Swaney, lot Somerset subdivision, $187,000

Garrett Collins to Robert Woodson Smith and Carol S. Smith, lot Berrymore Road, $170,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Benjamin Paul Larrabee vs. Dawn-Marie Louise Larrabee

Ashley Nicole Whittaker-Queen vs. Matthew Justin Queen

Crystal Nichole Fink Shoe vs. Michael Scott Shoe

Elizabeth Etchison Updegraff vs. Toby Alan Mellott

Dia Renee Casares Brown vs. Bradley Wayne Brown

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Claudia Xiomara Juarez from Alberto Negarte Juarez

Carrie Irene Ritch from Ian Scott Ritch

Carlos Terrell McNair from Sherika Shanae Pratt

Timothy Myron Hamby from Bethany Brooke Hamby

Catherine Corrine Lincoln from Francis Kincaid Lincoln Jr.

Robin Tyson Landingham from Mileard Roy Landingham

