Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James E. Miller and Jeanette C. Miller to Bradley J. Best and Ms. Maggie Jane Coble, lot Dogwood Acres, $228,000
Coleman Builders, LLC, to Stewart Lee Hanna and Melissa Ann Bellow, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brookfield, phase I, $310,000
Patsy Webster Dalton to Colin M. Rhodes and Anna B. Rhodes, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $269,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
RC Venture Properties, LLC, to BMC Properties, LLC, lot Taylor Street, $23,000
Michael Merrick and Stephanie Perkins Merrick to Madison Mintz and Michael White, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin River Heights (or Levonway Street), $167,000
Raymundo Abad Garcia-Lopez and Carine Elena Vasquez Lopez to Octavio Cortes, lot High Street, $15,500
SR Building Management, LLC, to Eden Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Leaksville House & Power Co., section 9, on Moir Street, $150,000
Ervin Wayne Dunn to Gerardo Dominguez Pablo, lot North Byrd Street, $6,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Jacob Baughn and Jennifer Baughn to Russell D. Wall and Shelia J. Wall, 19.79 acres Amos Road, $210,000
Lemons Auto Parts Inc. of NC and SACCS Property Company Inc. of NC to Jose Andres Aguirre, lot “Survey for Andrew Aguirre,” $47,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Wesley Dodd Webster and Anne Holshouser Webster to Elliott Delano Duncan Jr. and Kathy Freeman Duncan, lot Mayo Development, $15,500
Edward Carter and June Carter to Stephanie Gregoria Salas and Hector Naftali Sanchez Rios, plus Jose Carmen Salas, lot Twin City Investment Group, $98,000
Dorothy I. Craddock and Drewey L. Craddock to Elizabeth J. Aldridge, lot Young Road, $108,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Douglas Smith and Deborah Smith to Shereese Rawls, property US-158, $85,000
Caldwell H. Hobbs III and Vicki B. Hobbs to Lisa Burroughs and Michael Burroughs, lots US-14, $7,500
Mary Smothers and David W. Smothers to Julie Anna Polyanski, lot Spring Street, $105,000
Prosave Development Inc. to Maria Candelaria Arce Rubi, lot Buck Hollow subdivision, $32,000
Alvin F. Zulauf to Eric J. Charaba and Dawn B. Charaba, 1.108 acres Country Club Drive, $250,000
CAD HomeCrafters, LLC, to Connor Bruce Griffin, Parcel A “Plat entitled Harry W. and Jason B. Rakestraw,” $291,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Abby M. Lucas, 7.726 acres Guerrant Springs Road, $23,500
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
John Gilham, Executor of the Estate of Don Ivan Barry, to Charles Looper and Cheryl Diane Looper, lot River Run subdivision, phase 2, $245,000
Christopher Michael Smith and Ariel B. Smith to Kevin Wayne Dillard and Bethany Michelle Dillard, lot Sandy Cross Road, $103,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Michael A. Protzek and Holly R. Protzek to Bradley A. Goodman and Lynsey B. Swaney, lot Somerset subdivision, $187,000
Garrett Collins to Robert Woodson Smith and Carol S. Smith, lot Berrymore Road, $170,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Benjamin Paul Larrabee vs. Dawn-Marie Louise Larrabee
Ashley Nicole Whittaker-Queen vs. Matthew Justin Queen
Crystal Nichole Fink Shoe vs. Michael Scott Shoe
Elizabeth Etchison Updegraff vs. Toby Alan Mellott
Dia Renee Casares Brown vs. Bradley Wayne Brown
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Claudia Xiomara Juarez from Alberto Negarte Juarez
Carrie Irene Ritch from Ian Scott Ritch
Carlos Terrell McNair from Sherika Shanae Pratt
Timothy Myron Hamby from Bethany Brooke Hamby
Catherine Corrine Lincoln from Francis Kincaid Lincoln Jr.
Robin Tyson Landingham from Mileard Roy Landingham
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.