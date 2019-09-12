The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering adoption specials on Friday, Sept. 13.
Dogs and puppies will be half price and cats will be $13.
The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
For information, call 336-394-0075.
