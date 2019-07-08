Coach James Roach of Roach Tennis will lead a free tennis strategy clinic on Monday, July 15, at the Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St. in Eden.
High school age players will meet at 5:30 p.m. and adult players will meet at 7 p.m.
This clinic is supported by grants to Rockingham County Tennis Association from USTA Foundation for Adult Social Leagues and from USTA Foundation and Southern Tennis Foundation.
Coach James Roach played college tennis and started his coaching career at Winston-Salem State University. He is the United Way of Rockingham County 2019 Fast Four Tournament winner in men’s and mixed doubles.
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.