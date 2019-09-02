That All May Know, a weekend citywide revival, will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Market Square in downtown Reidsville. The activities continue at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Pastors speaking throughout the two days include: Mark Tolodziecki, Living Faith Communities Church; Pastor Ryan Burris, Baptist Temple; Pastor Jay Willard, New Pleasant Grove; Pastor Steven Housewright, Cornerstone Community Church; Pastor Tony Barr, Elm Grove Baptist Church; and Pastor Ronnie Jones, Burton Memorial.
Entertainment will include: Living Faith Communities Church Worship Band, Ransomed and Redeemed Quartet, UTurn Band, New Pleasant Grove Choir, Stoney Mountain Band, Penny and Kathy and the Hardee Gang and Tania Martin.
For information, call 336-613-2691.
