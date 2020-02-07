MAYODAN — Area water rescue teams ferried eight RV campers to safety at Dan River Campground Friday after floodwaters overtook the riverside recreational site.

"I was ready to drive to Louisville this morning, and I came out and saw the water had come up, and I said several expletives. I've never seen it like this, and I was here through Hurricane Matthew,'' said Patty Jackson of Tampa, a seasonal employee for Duke Energy who makes her part-time home in her RV at the western Rockingham County campground.

Jackson, seven other campers, and three dogs were stranded for hours on a small island of dry ground within the campground after water jumped the banks of the nearby Dan River, inundating the sites, but sparing the RVs. 

Two of those dogs were Jackon's beloved dachsunds, Coco Chanel and Automobile. And she was sporting dachsund-themed rain boots and carrying dachsund-motif luggage in their honor as she stepped off an inflatable rescue boat Friday around 1:30 p.m.

"These are my babies,'' she said, petting the pups and getting checked over by emergency medical personnel.  No campers reported any injuries, officials said.

Emergency officials alerted campground owners Nick and Anne Soudas and campers on Thursday that heavy rains could cause a major climb in the Dan. 

"We were told around 9 p.m. last night that this could happen,'' said another RV owner and camper Jamie Baughn, who was headed to Walmart after his ride to dry land.

Water had already receded by about four feet around 2 p.m., officials said, and scene supervisor Robert Cardwell, Shiloh Fire Department's assistant fire chief, marveled at the high water. 

"We probably haven't seen this much water here since 1972,'' Cardwell said. Hurricane Agnes hit the Piedmont Triad hard in June that year, causing major flooding of many western Rockingham County homes and businesses near the Dan.

Rescue crews also helped with another incident on Friday morning at Circle D Bar Ranch near Shiloh where teams aided three men stranded in a flooded dump truck, Cardwell said. 

"They are safe and dry,'' Cardwell said. 

Donna and Ken Jones, longtime RV campers at Dan River Campground, rode in on the final rescue boat. The couple was all smiles and played down the incident as minor, toting out a storage box of supplies and a gallon jug of iced tea. "We're all fine,'' Donna Jones said.

"We were warned by the previous campground owner that there could be flooding here, but we didn't expect we'd see water like this,'' said Nick Soudas, owner of the campground he purchased in April. 

On Friday, Soudas said about a dozen RVs were set up at the campground. Soudas and his wife Anne shared a smile and a photo with Cardwell as the final campers came in. "We're just glad everyone is ok."

Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.​

