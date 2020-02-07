DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF
DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN FELL ACROSS THE REGION YESTERDAY INTO
THIS MORNING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION
RESULTING IN MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING ALONG THE ROANOKE
RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER
THAN YOU THINK.
LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER
STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS.
&&
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE DAN RIVER AT WENTWORTH
* THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THE STAGE WAS 28.2 FEET...AND
NEARLY STEADY.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 25.0 FEET.
MAJOR FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* THE RIVER IS NEAR CREST OF 28.4 FEET NOW, JUST BELOW MAJOR FLOOD!
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST
TO CONTINUE.
* IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET...MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. WATER BEGINS TO ENTER
RESIDENCE NEAR THE GAGE HOUSE.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO SUBSIDE OVERNIGHT WITH GUSTS NO LONGER
REACHING ADVISORY CRITERIA.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED
A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA...
VIRGINIA...
DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF
DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE HEADWATERS OF THE
DAN RIVER, WITH ANOTHER TWO TO THREE INCHES LIKELY OVER THE NEXT
12 HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN MINOR RIVER FLOODING ALONG THE DAN
RIVER LATER TODAY, LIKELY LASTING INTO THE WEEKEND.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER
THAN YOU THINK.
LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER
STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RAH HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH
* FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
* AT 08AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 3.6 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AND CONTINUE TO
RISE TO NEAR 20.4 FEET BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON.THE RIVER WILL
FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EVENING.
* IMPACT...AT 19.5 FEET...DAN VALLEY ROAD AND RIVER ROAD IN MADISON
ARE CLOSED BY FLOODWATERS.
* FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 20.0
FEET ON DEC 25 2015.
&&
MAYODAN — Area water rescue teams ferried eight RV campers to safety at Dan River Campground Friday after floodwaters overtook the riverside recreational site.
"I was ready to drive to Louisville this morning, and I came out and saw the water had come up, and I said several expletives. I've never seen it like this, and I was here through Hurricane Matthew,'' said Patty Jackson of Tampa, a seasonal employee for Duke Energy who makes her part-time home in her RV at the western Rockingham County campground.
Jackson, seven other campers, and three dogs were stranded for hours on a small island of dry ground within the campground after water jumped the banks of the nearby Dan River, inundating the sites, but sparing the RVs.
Two of those dogs were Jackon's beloved dachsunds, Coco Chanel and Automobile. And she was sporting dachsund-themed rain boots and carrying dachsund-motif luggage in their honor as she stepped off an inflatable rescue boat Friday around 1:30 p.m.
"These are my babies,'' she said, petting the pups and getting checked over by emergency medical personnel. No campers reported any injuries, officials said.
Emergency officials alerted campground owners Nick and Anne Soudas and campers on Thursday that heavy rains could cause a major climb in the Dan.
"We were told around 9 p.m. last night that this could happen,'' said another RV owner and camper Jamie Baughn, who was headed to Walmart after his ride to dry land.
Water had already receded by about four feet around 2 p.m., officials said, and scene supervisor Robert Cardwell, Shiloh Fire Department's assistant fire chief, marveled at the high water.
"We probably haven't seen this much water here since 1972,'' Cardwell said. Hurricane Agnes hit the Piedmont Triad hard in June that year, causing major flooding of many western Rockingham County homes and businesses near the Dan.
Rescue crews also helped with another incident on Friday morning at Circle D Bar Ranch near Shiloh where teams aided three men stranded in a flooded dump truck, Cardwell said.
"They are safe and dry,'' Cardwell said.
Donna and Ken Jones, longtime RV campers at Dan River Campground, rode in on the final rescue boat. The couple was all smiles and played down the incident as minor, toting out a storage box of supplies and a gallon jug of iced tea. "We're all fine,'' Donna Jones said.
"We were warned by the previous campground owner that there could be flooding here, but we didn't expect we'd see water like this,'' said Nick Soudas, owner of the campground he purchased in April.
On Friday, Soudas said about a dozen RVs were set up at the campground. Soudas and his wife Anne shared a smile and a photo with Cardwell as the final campers came in. "We're just glad everyone is ok."
