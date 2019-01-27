December was an exciting month for the Down East Boys, a gospel quartet based in Reidsville. “Beat Up Bible” reached No. 1 on the Singing News chart out of Nashville — a first for the band since being founded in 1985.
“It’s never about the No. 1 songs, but it’s nice to know people enjoy it enough to call and have it played,” band member Ricky Carden said.
The Down East Boys is composed of Carden, lead; Daryl Paschal, baritone, from Ruffin; Zac Barham, bass, from Summerfield; and Doug Pittman, tenor, from Macon, Ga. The group has garnered numerous awards and for several years worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
“Beat Up Bible” was written by Nashville songwriter Hillary Lindsey and comes off the band’s latest project, “One Day in the Past.” A heartfelt rendition of the Little Big Town song that paints the picture of a worn out and torn up Bible, the song quickly became a hit.
“It talks about heritage, being raised up in church and holding the Bible dear in one’s life, but it also gives people hope and challenges us to seek God’s word more in our lives,” Carden said.
Formed by Sheryl Futral, the Down East Boys was originally based out of Jacksonville, N.C. Carden took over the group in 1990 at the tender age of 19. He was young — but not inexperienced. Carden’s parents, Richard and Debra Carden, had a gospel group called the Messengers.
“I was raised up with them traveling and singing, and it got into my blood,” Carden said. “The door opened up for me right out of high school.”
Carden took over as manager in January 1994 when Futral retired and moved the band to his hometown of Reidsville.
“Twenty-eight years after joining the Down East Boys, I’m still doing it,” Carden chuckled. “It’s a childhood dream, and I’ve enjoyed every mile of it.”
A full-time band, the Down East Boys perform across the U.S. and Canada.
“We perform about 180 times a year and put about 80,000 miles a year on our bus,” Carden said.
Home Monday through Wednesday and on the road the rest of the week, Carden said being part of a musical group like theirs is definitely a calling.
“My wife and I met on the road,” he said. “Being a part of this group has taught me patience and the importance of looking at the big picture, and it has taught me that I need the Lord more than ever to help guide me.”
Carden credits the group’s love of music and people for its success and longevity.
“We love people and love to hear stories about how a song has encouraged or moved someone,” he said. “It pushes you to go the extra mile.”
Carden said the Down East Boys is almost booked solid for this year.
“We hope that radio and the public continues to respond positively so we can keep doing what we are doing,” Carden said. “Our goal is to share the message of Christ and hope people keep receiving it like they have been for more than 30 years.”