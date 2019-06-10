The latest crop of Reidsville Senior High School graduates turned their tassels and closed a chapter of life, while simultaneously embarking on another Saturday morning.
Some will go to the military to serve America, while others will head to college or join the workforce.
Regardless of the paths the students have chosen, there was plenty of confidence on display in the faces of Reidsville’s class of 2019 graduates.
Following a musical selection by senior Avonti Williams, senior class president Benjamin McKinney and a host of other speakers said their high school experience was something they will always hold dear.
Each of the 179 RHS graduating seniors that were offered a combined $7,282,481 in scholarships and grants, forged friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime.
The Reidsville mantras of being respectful, accountable, motivated and successful helped set the course for the next phase of life into adulthood.
RHS Principal Ann Mitchell and the Rockingham County School Administration and Board of Education officials then awarded the graduates diplomas as the crowd of thousands that filled the spacious Reidsville Senior High School Auditorium cheered.
After the ceremony, there were plenty of hugs shared with family and friends, and yes a few tears, but tears of joy.