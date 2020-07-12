School-based Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year for Rockingham County Schools have been selected by their fellow faculty members for the 2020-21 school year.
Beginning teachers were nominated by his/her principal and mentor to compete for the title of Rockingham County School’s Beginning Teacher of Excellence in 2020-2021.
The 2020-2021 School-Based Teachers of the Year from each school are:
Elementary Schools: Kimberly Fulton, Bethany; Lauren Beckner, Central; Tori Webster, Dillard Academy; John Riddle, Douglass; Amanda Farrell, Huntsville; Deborah Bliss, Leaksville-Spray; Shannon Land, Lincoln; Laura Miller, Monroeton; Taneshia Artis, South End; Dana Tucker, Stoneville; Brittany Beasley, Wentworth; and Kaitlyn Knight, Williamsburg.
Middle Schools: Kelly McCorkle, Holmes; Christopher Daniels, Reidsville; Brettany Brown, Rockingham County; and Todd Jones, Western Rockingham.
High Schools: Karen Hopkins, McMichael High; Elizabeth Richardson, Morehead High; Daphne McLaughlin, Reidsville High; Justin Bulla, Rockingham County High; and Rob Seltzer, Rockingham Early College High.
Alternative School: Megan Behe, The SCORE Center.
Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers for the quality of their teaching, professional development, teaching philosophy and methods, community involvement and contributions to education. A Central Office administrator committee will select finalists from the School-Based Teachers of the Year, one of whom will be chosen as the Rockingham County Schools’ TOY and will serve as a nominee for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
The 2020-2021 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Nominations are: Candice Corcoran and Sydney Simpson, Central Elementary; Hayleigh Hall, Dillard Academy; Maggy Greeson, Leaksville-Spray Elementary; Holly Warner, Lincoln Elementary; Shikela Harris, Monroeton Elementary; Kimberly Jackle, Wentworth Elementary; Takia Blackwell-Price, Reidsville Middle; Lauren Fabian, Rockingham County Middle; Olivia Lusk, Western Rockingham Middle; LaKisha Crews, Reidsville High; Walter Moore III, Reidsville High; Jacob Anders, Rockingham County High; and Taylor Kristyn Carter, Rockingham County High. Not every school elected to nominate a Beginning Teacher of the Year Excellence.
The 2020-2021 Classified Employees of the Year:
Elementary Schools: April Long, Bethany; Sheri Hopkins, Central; Eder Dadul, Dillard Academy; Teresa Dishmon, Douglass; Jennifer Miller, Huntsville; George Wells, Leaksville-Spray; Malinda Moore, Lincoln; Jami Foster, Monroeton; Sherry Grogan, South End; Vanessa Conner, Stoneville; Karin Allen, Wentworth; and Karen Reichenbach, Williamsburg.
Middle Schools: Nathaniel Millner, Holmes; Ariel Owens, Reidsville; Sandy Fabian, Rockingham County; Vance Southard, Western Rockingham
High Schools: Della Smith, McMichael; Tiffany Gammons, Morehead; Allison Thomas, Reidsville; Crystal French, Rockingham County; Pete Witty, Rockingham Early College;
Alternative School: Janice Anderson, The SCORE Center
